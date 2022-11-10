Wall Street greets below-forecast inflation data with ‘sigh of relief’

The clearest sign yet that the Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation is slowing price gains jolted risk assets higher across Wall Street on Thursday.
Futures spiked, short-term Treasury yields sank and the dollar weakened versus major peers after the consumer price index accelerated less than forecast in September. The S&P 500 jumped as much as 3.7 percent after the open — the most in two years — and the benchmark is poised for its best first-day reaction for a CPI report since 2008.
Cooling inflation reinvigorated speculation that the Fed will slow the pace of interest-rate increases and potentially halt hikes sooner than the market currently anticipates. Swaps traders have already scaled back bets for another 75 basis-point hike in December.
“Finally a downside surprise on inflation — the market and the Fed can breathe a small sigh of relief,” said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at Flowbank SA. “Markets are understandably happy and believe the Fed will be able to downshift.”
With assistance from Emily Graffeo, Lu Wang, Sagarika Jaisinghani and Jan-Patrick Barnert.