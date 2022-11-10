Get sporty at these local halls of fame

Given our sports-loving nature, New England is home to several athletic-themed halls of fame. Some to consider:
Die-hard Pats fans go deep into the game at Patriots Hall of Fame (www.patriotshalloffame.com ), next to Gillette Stadium. Kick field goals in front of a green screen, virtually make Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl XLIX-clinching interception — even sit on a duck boat to feel like you’re being feted in a championship parade through Boston. Plus, get a look at all six Super Bowl trophies and the team’s championship rings.
Set in the historic Town Meeting House in Stowe, the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum (www.vtssm.org) annually presents the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, honoring athletes, pioneers, and those who have contributed to the sport of skiing or riding in the state. After an induction ceremony, each athlete’s history is documented as part of a permanent exhibit in the museum. The museum’s collection also includes 8,000 items related to snow sports; among them, 275 pairs of boots, 400 pairs of skis, 100 sets of poles, and 55 pairs of climbing skins, plus snowboards, lifts, artwork, and more.
In spite of its name, the Newport (R.I.) Casino was never a gambling house, but a c. 1880s social club, now home to the International Tennis Hall of Fame (www.tennisfame.com). Honoring 262 inductees from 27 countries, the hall also tells the evolving story of the sport. Divided into sections, exhibits span the Birth of Tennis (1874-1918), the Popular Game (1918-1968), and the Open Era (1968-present.) One of the coolest elements is the Roger Federer hologram — you feel like the tennis great is talking to you — and a “Call the Match” exhibit where you can play tennis broadcaster.
Have you discovered some cool, offbeat halls of fame on your travels? Feel free to share in comments or at bairwright@gmail.com; if we get enough good leads, we’ll revisit this topic.
