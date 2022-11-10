Get sporty at these local halls of fame

Given our sports-loving nature, New England is home to several athletic-themed halls of fame. Some to consider:

Die-hard Pats fans go deep into the game at Patriots Hall of Fame (www.patriotshalloffame.com ), next to Gillette Stadium. Kick field goals in front of a green screen, virtually make Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl XLIX-clinching interception — even sit on a duck boat to feel like you’re being feted in a championship parade through Boston. Plus, get a look at all six Super Bowl trophies and the team’s championship rings.

Set in the historic Town Meeting House in Stowe, the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum (www.vtssm.org) annually presents the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, honoring athletes, pioneers, and those who have contributed to the sport of skiing or riding in the state. After an induction ceremony, each athlete’s history is documented as part of a permanent exhibit in the museum. The museum’s collection also includes 8,000 items related to snow sports; among them, 275 pairs of boots, 400 pairs of skis, 100 sets of poles, and 55 pairs of climbing skins, plus snowboards, lifts, artwork, and more.