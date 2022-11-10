Here’s what to know about the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle hosting ‘SNL’ this weekend

“Saturday Night Live” announced Dave Chappelle would return as host this weekend for its post-election show, but not everyone is on board with the decision.
Chappelle, a widely acclaimed but controversial comedian, is set to host the NBC show for the third time — but it will be the first since he came under fire for making homophobic and transphobic comments in his 2021 Netflix special, “The Closer.”
“I love SNL. I’ve been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move,” one person wrote on Twitter. “You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book [a] proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment.”
Advertisement
Molly Kearney, the sketch comedy show’s first nonbinary cast member, was hired by NBC in September.
In the wake of the news that Chappelle would be hosting on Saturday, one of the show’s writers, Celeste Yim, who is also nonbinary, reportedly reacted on their Instagram story, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit: “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned,” the post said.
On Wednesday, The New York Post reported that some SNL writers are not participating in Saturday’s show.
“They’re not going to do the show,” a source told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”
However, a representative for Chappelle told Page Six they saw no evidence that writers were boycotting when they’ve attended writers’ meetings for the show this week.
Representatives for Chappelle and NBC could not immediately be reached for comment.
Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.