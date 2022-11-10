Here’s what to know about the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle hosting ‘SNL’ this weekend

“Saturday Night Live” announced Dave Chappelle would return as host this weekend for its post-election show, but not everyone is on board with the decision.

Chappelle, a widely acclaimed but controversial comedian, is set to host the NBC show for the third time — but it will be the first since he came under fire for making homophobic and transphobic comments in his 2021 Netflix special, “The Closer.”

“I love SNL. I’ve been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move,” one person wrote on Twitter. “You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book [a] proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment.”