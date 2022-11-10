If there were a Hall of Fame of halls of fame, these would be contenders

Americans love a hall of fame. Every state has at least one. Some are very specific, like the Idaho Potato Hall of Fame and the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame. Then there are the mega-halls — think the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The state of Ohio could be in a hall of fame for most halls of fame: Besides the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, it is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton and lesser-known entities like the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, and the National Barber Museum and Hall of Fame (exhibits include “colorful barber poles” and “amazing tools”).

What do Godzilla, the late Nichelle Nichols, and Sigourney Weaver have in common? Along with George Mélié's “A Trip to the Moon” (1902), they were recently voted into the Science Fiction & Fantasy Hall of Fame, part of Seattle’s Museum of Popular Culture.

Advertisement

Should you haul yourself to any of these hallowed halls on your next holiday? Here’s a look at some halls that we’d nominate to the Hall of Fame of halls of fame, if such a thing existed.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

HAL 9000 from "2001: A Space Odyssey"

Best hall for geeking out: Robot Hall of Fame, Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh

The earliest robots were figments of imagination, not engineering, according to the folks at the Robot Hall of Fame. A permanent exhibit within the Carnegie Science Center, the robot hall features a Walk of Fame alongside seven famous replica robots, including The Iron Giant (1999) from the animated cult classic film; Maria (1927) from “Metropolis,” the silent German film directed by Fritz Lang and set in the year 2026; Gort (1951), from “The Day the Earth Stood Still;” Robby (1956) from “Forbidden Planet,” and B-9 (1967), the unnamed robot from TV’s “Lost in Space,” designed by Robby’s creator, Robert Kinoshita; HAL 9000 (1969), the central character in “2001: A Space Odyssey.” And of course, there’s C-3P0 (1977), half of the famous robot duo from “Star Wars.” $20 (includes other Science Center exhibits). Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh. 412-237-3400, www.carnegiesciencecenter.org

Advertisement

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is hard to miss in Cleveland — and you shouldn’t miss it. Handout

Best hall to bring your fanboy/fangirl out to play: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland

This temple to all things Rock ’n’ Roll certainly looks the part: Set along the shore of Lake Erie, it comprises 150,000 square feet of geometrically-shaped glass and metal designed by I.M. Pei.

Live out your rock star dreams in the Garage, an ode to that humble space where every great band got its start, with actual instruments you can play. Whale on that drum kit like nobody’s watching! Get a front-row seat at Induction Night for video highlights of performances inside the Connor Theater. The Hall of Fame Gallery honors the newest inductee class with video and song playlists, gear, clothing, posters, and programs. Currently, that includes Carly Simon’s handwritten lyric draft of “You’re So Vain,” Eminem’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show outfit, and Elizabeth Cotton’s acoustic guitar, among the thousands of artifacts. Musicians become eligible for induction into the hall of fame 25 years after their first recording. $35. 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., Cleveland. 216-781-7625, www.rockhall.com

A Basketball Hall of Fame banner. Omar Rawlings/Getty

Best hall for breaking a sweat: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Springfield

“I love you more than Basketball Hall of Fame,” Diane’s son used to say when he truly wanted to express his devotion. Now that’s a fan. Set in the city where roundball was born, the hall of fame museum honors 400-plus inductees and devotes 40,000 square feet to basketball history.

Advertisement

If you haven’t visited for a while, know that the BHOF has had a $25 million transformation. There’s a new exhibit devoted to the late legendary Kobe Bryant, and more interactive elements, including “High Above Center Court,” where guests can measure up against favorite players, amid artifacts that feature hoop history (who could forget Dennis Rodman’s outrageous fashion?). Nobody leaves without attempting a three-pointer on the Jerry Colangelo “Court of Dreams.” It’s hoops hoopla — and it’s a hoot. $28. 1000 Columbus Ave., Springfield. 877-466-6752, www.hoophall.com

Who qualifies as a cowgirl? Any trailblazing woman, according to the folks behind the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to know your way around a horse. Handout

Best hall for celebrating female empowerment: National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, Fort Worth, Texas

Yes, we know there’s a National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, N.Y. (www.womenofthehall.org), and it is definitely worthy, but the cowgirl hall is surprisingly uplifting and a boot full of fun. The 33,000-square-foot museum is dedicated to trail-blazing women of the West — and around the world — who have displayed extraordinary courage and pioneer spirit.

Among the 248 National Cowgirl Hall of Fame honorees are pioneers, artists, writers, entertainers, humanitarians, business leaders, educators, ranchers, and rodeo cowgirls. The gutsy gal hit parade includes guide extraordinaire Sacagawea, painter Georgia O’Keeffe, writer Laura Ingalls Wilder, sharpshooter Annie Oakley, Hollywood icon Dale Evans, and US Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor. Interactive elements include a rideable bucking bronco and a Western design space where visitors can digitally create a boot, shirt, or horse. Bring on the spurs and spangles! $12. 1720 Gendy St., Fort Worth, Texas. 817-336-4475, www.cowgirl.net

The class of 2022 finalists for induction into the Toy Hall of Fame. Associated Press

Best hall for your inner child: National Toy Hall of Fame at The Strong National Museum of Play, Rochester, N.Y.

Sure, toys are awesome, but what makes a toy a hall of famer? Iconic status, longevity (beloved by multiple generations), a component of “learning, creativity, or discovery,” and an element of innovation in play or toy design, according to the folks at The Strong. Finalists for 2022 include Bingo, Breyer Horses, Lite-Brite, Phase 10, Spirograph, and Nerf toys.

Advertisement

Since the hall was founded in 1998, 77 toys have entered the Hall of Fame, ranging from branded playthings like LEGO to generic items, like rubber ducks and teddy bears. (The pinata is a finalist this year.) As befits a Museum of Play, there’s plenty to play with. Watch a giant Etch-a-Sketch draw your face with a single line, create music on an oversize crayon piano, and move the eyes and ears on a giant Mr. Potato Head. Note: The Strong is also home to the World Video Game Hall of Fame. $19. One Manhattan Square, Rochester, N.Y. 585-263-2700, www.museumofplay.org

Chris Isaak attends the opening of "Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock" at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Sept. 29, 2022 in Nashville. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Best hall to get your country on: Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville

If, like Donny and Marie, you’re a little bit country, you’ll appreciate this one. Located on Nashville’s Music Row, this hall encompasses a whopping 350,000 square feet, including two dedicated performance spaces for live music shows and cultural events. The centerpiece exhibit, frequently updated, is “Sing Me Back Home: A Journey Through Country Music,” offering immersion into the origins, traditions, and voices of country music using sound, video, and interactive touchscreens. Don’t know Luke Combs from Luke Bryan? You will now. Temporary exhibits trace the careers of current artists including Chris Stapleton and Martina McBride.

Advertisement

Election to the hall of fame is country music’s highest honor; its first members were inducted in 1961. Recent inductees include Ray Charles and The Judds. $27.95. 22 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville. 615-416-2001, www.countrymusichalloffame.org

Visitors at the Pinball Hall of Fame in Las Vegas. Jim Schelberg/Pinball Hall of Fame

Best hall for spending a roll of quarters: Pinball Hall of Fame, Las Vegas

Is this really a Hall of Fame, or just an excuse to play pinball? Well . . . there are no rankings of “best” machines or displays devoted to pinball stars. It’s all about playing so many games that your hands start to cramp — and the sound of the knocker when you’ve scored a free game. If you’ve ever spent hours hunched over “Playboy” or “Firepower,” flipping joyfully, you’ll get it. The Pinball Hall claims the world’s largest pinball collection that is open to the public (about 150 working machines from the 1950s to the 1990s) and operated by the Las Vegas Pinball Collectors Club. All the games belong to one Tim Arnold, former owner of Pinball Pete’s in Lansing, Mich., now a Las Vegas resident.

Fancy, it’s not — the 25,000-square-foot venue is carpeted with remnants, and its change machines were salvaged from the Golden Nugget — but it’s an homage to the plain-Jane pinball parlors of yore. Play costs 25 or 50 cents, depending on the vintage of the machine — ”perhaps a better payoff in fun than the casinos,” says PinGame Journal editor Jim Schelberg. Free (other than game play). 4925 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Las Vegas. 702-597-2627, www.pinballmuseum.org

Not a pinhead? Perhaps the city’s Burlesque Hall of Fame (sparkly costumes! Feather boas! www.burlesquehall.com) is more to your taste.

















































Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com