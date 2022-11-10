Pescador opens in Kenmore Square; Sub Rosa slides into the South End

Openings: Pescador, new from the New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants team, is the latest restaurant to open at the Hotel Commonwealth (498 Commonwealth Ave.). Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. for coastal dishes from around the world: seafood paella; Spanish octopus; shrimp nachos; clam, lobster, or haddock pizza; and an assortment of grilled options. There’s also an 18-seat ceviche bar. To drink? Sample more than 70 mezcals and tequilas. Sister restaurant Blue Ribbon Sushi opened in June.
In the South End, cocktail bar and food incubator Wink & Nod (3 Appleton St.) is now home to Sub Rosa, serving food nightly from Louis DiBiccari (Create Gallery + Cocktail Lounge, Humaari, Tavern Road). Sample a global menu spotlighting dishes from small, local vendors: gyoza from Mimi’s Chuka Diner, pupusas from Dos Manos Kitchen, desserts from Beeda Baking Co., and more.
In Sharon, Hummus v’Hummus is now open in the old A La Esh space (366 S. Main St.). Both spots are run by Avi Shemtov, who has other Hummus outlets in Brighton and in Chestnut Hill. Order hummus bowls, plus prepared Middle Eastern meals and platters to go. Shemtov says that A La Esh, serving Israeli-inspired barbecue, will be reborn as a food truck.
Elsewhere in South Shore news, Scituate-based Untold Brewery launches a new location on Friday, Nov. 11, at Derby Street Shops (96 Derby St.), with food from home delivery and private chef service Clandestine Kitchen. Visit from 11 a.m. daily for chicken wings, deviled eggs, charcuterie, flatbreads, hot dogs, and whoopie pies. There’s also a kids’ menu, plenty of space for strollers, and 12 draft lines for grown-ups.
