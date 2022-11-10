Pescador opens in Kenmore Square; Sub Rosa slides into the South End

Openings: Pescador, new from the New York-based Blue Ribbon Restaurants team, is the latest restaurant to open at the Hotel Commonwealth (498 Commonwealth Ave.). Visit Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. for coastal dishes from around the world: seafood paella; Spanish octopus; shrimp nachos; clam, lobster, or haddock pizza; and an assortment of grilled options. There’s also an 18-seat ceviche bar. To drink? Sample more than 70 mezcals and tequilas. Sister restaurant Blue Ribbon Sushi opened in June.

In the South End, cocktail bar and food incubator Wink & Nod (3 Appleton St.) is now home to Sub Rosa, serving food nightly from Louis DiBiccari (Create Gallery + Cocktail Lounge, Humaari, Tavern Road). Sample a global menu spotlighting dishes from small, local vendors: gyoza from Mimi’s Chuka Diner, pupusas from Dos Manos Kitchen, desserts from Beeda Baking Co., and more.