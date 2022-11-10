fb-pixel Skip to main content

16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies from injuries, officials say

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 10, 2022, 1 hour ago

A 16-year-old girl who was shot over the weekend died of her injuries Thursday afternoon at a local hospital, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said.

Anali Farias was shot “during an incident” in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, prosecutors said in a statement.

Police responded to 17 Bullard St. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, a bullet-riddled vehicle arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with Farias in the back seat, the statement said.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide by city police, State Police assigned to Quinn’s office and prosecutors, according to the statement.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

