16-year-old girl shot in New Bedford dies from injuries, officials say

A 16-year-old girl who was shot over the weekend died of her injuries Thursday afternoon at a local hospital, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said.

Anali Farias was shot “during an incident” in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, prosecutors said in a statement.

Police responded to 17 Bullard St. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired. Shortly after officers arrived at the scene, a bullet-riddled vehicle arrived at Saint Luke’s Hospital with Farias in the back seat, the statement said.