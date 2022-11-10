Across New England, women are changing the style, and substance, of politics

LePage, one of the most polarizing figures in the region’s politics, spent two terms picking fights and insulting opponents. Mills doesn’t do bravado or humiliation.

In Maine, Governor Janet Mills won a second term , dashing the comeback of former governor Paul LePage. The difference in styles — LePage bragged about being Donald Trump before Donald Trump was Donald Trump — couldn’t be more stark.

As Mills put it during her victory speech, “Tonight, you sent a clear message — a message that says we will continue to move forward, and we will not go back. We will continue to fight problems, and not one another.”

In New Hampshire, US Senator Maggie Hassan defeated another Trump protege, Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general whose macho posturing and dismissive remarks about Hassan paying too much attention to abortion rights was a turnoff for many voters.

In Massachusetts, women won five of the six statewide offices up for grabs. Maura Healey became the first woman, and first openly gay person, to be elected governor; Healey’s running mate, Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, was elected lieutenant governor; Deb Goldberg was reelected treasurer; Andrea Campbell became the first Black person elected attorney general; and Diana DiZoglio was elected auditor.

Before Tuesday, only nine women had served in the constitutional offices in the state’s history.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin was the only man to win statewide office in Massachusetts, defeating a woman, Rayla Campbell, in the process. Campbell’s inflammatory rhetoric in this and prior campaigns is the polar opposite of the measured, mature tones used by the women who were successful on Tuesday.

In Vermont, the Senate president, Becca Balint, finally ended Vermont’s embarrassing distinction of being the only state not to have elected a woman to Congress. She won nearly 63 percent of the vote in defeating Liam Madden, an Iraq war veteran who ran as a Republican even though he’s an independent.

Balint was classy and magnanimous in victory. When Madden called her Tuesday night to concede, she thanked him not only for his candidacy but for his military service. In so many other races in so many other places, candidates demonized their opponents. Balint humanized hers.

“I hope to continue working with him going forward,” she said of Madden, whose experience as a Marine in Iraq led him to become an antiwar activist.

Balint, a former school teacher, is also the first openly gay person to be elected to Congress from Vermont. That distinction was on her mind during her victory speech when she paid tribute to Elaine Noble, who in 1974 was elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives, becoming the first openly gay person elected to a state legislature.

“She faced so much hatred and discrimination,” Balint said of Noble, thanking her “for being courageous and helping to carve out a place for our community in politics.”

Rather than toot her own horn, Balint singled out other trailblazing women who came before her: Shirley Chisholm, Ann Richards, Bella Abzug, Geraldine Ferraro. And she quoted one of her political heroes, Barbara Jordan, the first Black woman from the South elected to Congress: “We are a people in a quandary about the present. We are a people in search of our future. We are a people in search of a national community.”

Balint believes her election and the election of more women to positions formerly dominated by men makes a difference, not just in style, but in substance.

As she put it, policy changes when you have women in the room, whether it’s reproductive rights or the minimum wage.

More women in politics can change politics for the better.

“We cannot continue to demonize each other,” Balint said. “Because if we stop and really see one another, we see how much we share, even with those who have been hateful or unkind.”

That’s a style of politics that brings substance and civility, both much needed after Tuesday, and going forward.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.