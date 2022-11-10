Best things to do in R.I. this week: Nov. 11-18

The Ocean House’s Gondola Village looks lifted from a Wes Anderson movie, and the menus will have you thinking you’re in a French Alps resort. It’s a splurge — ranging from $180-$300 for groups of four — but if you split the bill, it may be just what the doctor ordered for some post-election R&R.

If you need to unwind after the election, Rhody, this week you can laugh with John Mulaney, paint like Bob Ross, experience the ultimate magic show, — and a luxe gondola staycation.

Gondola season at the Forbes Triple Five-Star Watch Hill resort opened Nov. 2. You can book a gondola for any meal, and let the Champagne and French fare flow. For breakfast, think yogurt parfait, fruit, crêpes with banana, Nutella and whipped cream; crepes with smoked salmon, scrambled eggs, creme fraiche; plus warm beignets and Valrhona hot chocolate. For lunch or dinner, you might try French onion soup with melted gruyere, braised lamb, white mushroom stew served on puff pastry, and for dessert? Paris-brest. #Luxury. Full Details here.

11 on 11/11

Grey Sail Brewing turns 11 on 11/11 (make a wish) and they celebrate with an anniversary party. According to event info, they’ll have a special 11-years beer release, live music, fare from Mystic Oysters and Vetrano’s Wood-Fired Pizza, and Veterans Day discounts for active and retired service members. Noon to 8 p.m. 63 Canal St., Westerly. 401-315-2533. Details here.

FIRST-EVER DAYTIME #FOODTRUCKFRIDAY

This is not a drill, people. For the first time ever, Roger Williams Park Zoo hosts a #FoodTruckFriday during the day. Hit up food trucks around the zoo on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., find live music — then meet the animals. Included with zoo admission. Adults $19.95, ages 2-12: $13.95. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

PAINT AND WINE

After a tense election week, it’s time to get your Bob Ross on. Relax with paints — plus two complimentary drinks: beer, wine, or soda — Pawtucket’s Paint & Vino. On Nov. 11, the theme of the night’s painting is “Dockside Dream.” On Nov. 12, you’ll paint “Cranberry Sky.” Nov. 15 is “Amethyst Night,” Nov. 16 ″Autumn Lake,” and Nov. 18 “Moonlit Owl with LED lights” or a couple’s retreat paint session. #HappyLittleTrees. $35. 7 p.m. 150 Main St., Pawtucket. 401-680-0856. Details here.

GREEN THUMBS, GOOD BEER

Speaking of happy little trees, Bonsai Bar is popping up at Smug Brewing Company in Pawtucket Nov. 12. Learn about the art of bonsai and imbibe. Pick your own Dwarf Jade and glazed pot and keep some green in your house all winter. Supposedly the jades are so hardy, “We guarantee you can keep it alive or we’ll replace it,” Bonsai Bar promises. Challenge taken, Bonsai Bar. $75, 1-3 p.m. 100 Carver St., Pawtucket. Details here.

NEWPORT NOSH

Nosh your way through Newport: Restaurant Week runs through Nov. 13. Area restaurants offer discounts, deals, prix-fixe menu specials and more, and the menus are lit. Examples?

Our Table in Jamestown offers a three-course prix fixe menu — $35 steak, $29 chicken. Starts with greens tossed with white wine vinaigrette, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and goat cheese crumbles. Then either a grilled New York strip loin with balsamic-roasted brussel sprouts and smashed new potatoes, or an apple cider-brined chicken breast with pan-roasted apples and fingerling potatoes. For dessert? Salted caramel crème brûlée. Meanwhile, at the Gas Lamp Grille, a $40 three-course dinner may include oysters on the half-shell, or French onion soup with caramelized onions, herb focaccia croutons, melted gruyere. Next, a choice of grilled swordfish, crispy eggplant, sesame salmon or spinach and ricotta ravioli. Plus dessert. #BringYourAppetites. Details here.

JOHN MULANEY IN PROVIDENCE

Mulaney could make you laugh just reading the phonebook in that Mul-an-ey cadence. Can you sit through one of his Netflix specials with a straight face? Yes, he’s seen his share of tabloid headlines — a two-month stay in rehab, divorce, Olivia Munn. Starting fresh, his current tour is called “From Scratch,” and it hits PPAC Nov. 13. As Don Aucoin noted: everybody loves a comeback story. Note: it’s a phone-free event. Nov. 13, from $58. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. 401-421-2787. Details here.

DISTILLERY TOURS

Head Distiller Dan Neff stirs a batch of vodka in the distillery of the Industrious Spirit Company. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The makers of Oyster-distilled vodka (it’s an Ocean State thing) offer bi-monthly behind-the-scenes tours of their distillery. See how the spirits are made at Providence’s Industrious Spirit Company. Nov. 13. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $10. Sims Avenue #103, Providence. Details here.

“LES MIS”

Attention, musical theater fans: “Les Misérables” hits PPAC Nov. 15. The Victor Hugo classic-turned-stage classic has been a fan-fave since the ‘80s. Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Tony Award-winner at PPAC. Nov. 15-18. #IDreamedADream. Tickets from $54. Details here.

GLITTER DISCO FEVER

I’ve got the fever… Glitter disco fever. Askew has launched Glitter Disco Wednesdays. According to the event billing, expect retro tunes, “guest bartenders,” games, pool table, and, yes, actual glitter. Free. Nov. 16, 9 p.m. 150 Chestnut St. Providence. Details here.

HOLIDAY MAGIC

Forget rabbits and hats. “The Illusionists — Magic of the Holidays,” is billed as “a mind-blowing showcase featuring jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth” with “sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.” Catch the magic at The Vets Nov. 16. Tickets from $35. Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7:30 p.m. Details here.

“A CHRISTMAS CAROL”

If you’re itching for Christmas, Trinity Rep has a classic for you. Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of Scrooge & co. plays now through Jan. 1. From $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

DRUGDEALER

The band, that is. They bring their smooth and soulful LA grooves to PVD. Their latest, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” just released Oct. 28. Expect retro sonics and East-Side-PVD cool-factor at the Columbus Theater Nov. 18. For a sense: “Madison” and “Someone to Love.” Advance tickets $22. Doors 7 p.m., Show 8 p.m. 270 Broadway, Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: keep rockin.’

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.