Boston Fed president says it may be ‘too early’ to know if office workers will ever fully return

In other cases, commercial landlords are offering incentives for employers to re-sign leases, which include listening to their needs and bringing in businesses to the lower levels that offer a value to office workers and area residents. Yet, even while cities like Providence don’t necessarily have a high office vacancy rate, it doesn’t mean workers are returning in full force .

In Providence, many high-rises that were once home to financial service and law firms are being converted for residential or educational purposes.

PROVIDENCE — For more than two years, the uncertainty of whether office workers would ever fully return to their downtown towers has prompted concerns of an economic downfall in cities and brought on changes in the commercial real estate market.

Susan M. Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said it’s “too early” to know if people will ever fully return to the office.

“I don’t think that it’s likely to be a one-size fits all. Different types of businesses will have a mix of what works for them and what doesn’t,” Collins said during an interview Thursday. “I think it’s going to be a lot of experimentation. The commercial real estate market is more uncertain than it has been historically for those reasons.

“But that’s going to unfold over time,” she said, explaining that many long-term leases that were signed prior to the pandemic are still living out the rest of their terms.

Collins, who had a packed schedule in Providence, listened to the concerns of several small business owners at the Cambridge Innovation Center in the Jewelry District. Many of them spoke about the ongoing labor shortage, which Collins said is also fueled by retirements from the baby boomer generation and “less immigration than other time periods.”

Unlike other areas of the country, Rhode Island has a low unemployment rate at 3.1 percent in September compared to the US unemployment rate around 3.5 percent. And the demand for labor has created a candidate-driven market. It’s affecting the bottom line of many businesses, but it’s also increasing wages and providing perks — like permanent remote and hybrid work.

Some employers have decided to go fully remote, which is broadening their candidate pools, allowing employees to work from anywhere. In other cases, including Twitter, employees are now being ordered to head back to the office. But forcing people to return could also mean employees looking for jobs elsewhere, Collins explained.

To convince employees to leave their homes and sweatpants behind and return to lengthy commutes and cubicles has meant that some companies have had to pull out all the stops like increasing wages to cover traveling costs due to inflation, bulk up benefits packages, and offer perks like catered lunches, happy hours, meditation rooms, and even in-office masseuses.

Some industries, such as life sciences and laboratory work, will have to continue to be done in-person, which Providence wants to build out further. In Rhode Island, finding talent continues to be one of the largest challenges employers face, she said.

Attracting big industries or companies as anchor tenants to office buildings in downtown Providence has been a task that many former city and state leaders have attempted to take on — including former Governor Gina M. Raimondo, who is now the US Commerce Secretary. But Collins said having a concentrated number of people in one location can help some tourism and hospitality industries, “but is not necessarily helping with the workforce.”

Smaller cities like Providence, she said, may be at an advantage if workers never fully return to work at pre-pandemic levels.

“There’s a lot of focus related to inclusion and diversifying companies and their mission,” she said. “That’s what we’re hearing is meaningful and important... employers are trying to find the job that’s meaningful to them. I think there are good reasons to be optimistic for that trajectory.”

