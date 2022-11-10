Boston school bus contract gets just one bid amid state pressure to improve performance

School district officials are still reviewing the $17.5 million proposal submitted by Transdev, which has been operating the school bus fleet for nearly a decade. The contract would be for five years, beginning next summer, with the option of three separate one-year extensions.

The current operator of Boston’s beleaguered school bus fleet was the only company to submit a bid to run the operations next year and beyond, as the school district is under state pressure to drastically reduce tardy buses.

The lack of bids come as Boston Public Schools has been struggling for well more than a decade to get its buses to run on time. The state, under a new district improvement plan this school year, is mandating that BPS get at least 95 percent of its buses to school on time each month, a benchmark it hasn’t met yet.

The Boston City Council is planning to hold a hearing Thursday evening on the transportation woes plaguing BPS and the students and families it serves. BPS transports about 22,000 students each day to more than 220 public and private schools and specialized programs.

“Boston Public Schools takes our commitment to getting every student to and from school safely and on time seriously,” a school district spokesman said in a statement in response to Globe questions about the bids.

BPS originally brought in Transdev in 2013 — replacing its former contractor, First Student — with high hopes that it would make substantial improvement. But Transdev working in partnership with BPS didn’t make much progress.

Under the current contract, Transdev primarily manages the running bus fleet and drivers. BPS, owns the three bus yards and the fleet of more than 730 buses, signs up students for transportation and puts together the bus routes.

The outlook for a change in contractors appeared possible towards the end of September when more than 30 interested parties participated in a pre-bid conference call. But one week later interest had nearly evaporated: Just four vendors did a mandatory walk through of the bus yards on Sept. 29. And by the end of last month, Transdev was the only vendor to submit a bid.

Councilors Julia Mejia, Erin Murphy, and Kendra Lara are organizing Thursday’s hearing in response to late and no-show school school buses, noting the problems are causing students to miss valuable class time and forcing families to shell out their own money to pay for cabs, ride shares, and public transit. They hope the hearing can lead to solutions that will get the buses to run on time.

“We owe it to our children to work collaboratively/efficiently to find a solution that addresses both the immediate needs of Boston Public School families to provide reliable transportation, as well as the systemic obstacles our schools are facing.” Lara said in a statement. “As a parent to an autistic first-grader in BPS who has had issues with transportation in the past, I am committed to this conversation on equitable education.”

Mejia, who first began raising concerns about late school buses several years ago as a parent organizer before joining the council, said in a statement that “it is unacceptable that our students and parents are being burdened with unreliable transportation.”

Murphy, who was a BPS teacher for 22 years, said the district’s transportation “is in disarray” and that some of the district’s most vulnerable students are being disproportionately impacted.

“Most of these students that are not picked up are on individualized education programs or disabled,” she said in a statement. “These vulnerable students benefit the most from our schools, but with our current transportation problems, we fail these students and their families.”

















James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globevaznis.