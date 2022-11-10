Boy, 15, arrested in armed robbery at liquor store in Mission Hill, police say

Boston and State Police on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly robbing a Mission Hill convenience and liquor store with two other youths in October and attacking a clerk, authorities said.

In a statement, Boston police said the 15-year-old, who lives in Boston, was taken into custody around 7:10 a.m. on a charge of delinquent to wit, armed robbery, stemming from the Oct. 15 incident at Huntington Market, located at 818 Huntington Ave.

The three teens allegedly entered the store and began to shoplift bottles of alcohol, police said. They then allegedly went after an employee.