Council president restores Ricardo Arroyo to leadership post

A Boston Globe report revealed that Arroyo was twice investigated — though never charged — for possible sexual assault as a teenager. Arroyo has vehemently denied the allegations.

City Council President Ed Flynn in late August removed Arroyo as chair of the council’s committees on redistricting and government operations, as well as his role as vice president of the body as a whole, in light of the accusations.

Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo has been reinstated as the chairman of a key committee, months after his leadership posts were stripped in the wake of years-old sexual assault allegations that surfaced during Arroyo’s unsuccessful bid for Suffolk district attorney.

When he announced the decision months ago, Flynn said the changes were “what I believe to be in the best interest of the Boston City Council as a legislative body” and said he would reassess the decision after 60 days. Arroyo has called the decision “inappropriate and unjust” and called on Flynn to reinstate him. The decision heightened tensions on an already-divided council.

As of this week — a little over 60 days after Flynn’s earlier decision— Arroyo has been restored as head of the government operations committee, according to a revised list of committee assignments dated Nov. 8. That committee is responsible for which examining proposed laws that affect city departments, commissions, and agencies.

Neither Flynn nor Arroyo returned requests for comment Thursday. WGBH first reported that Arroyo had been restored to the position.

According to the revised list, Arroyo is still not head of the redistricting committee or council vice president. The redistricting committee has largely completed its work for the year after Mayor Michelle Wu this week signed into law new political maps for the city. But Arroyo’s removal from that leadership post was one cause of rancor in the process, which deepened painful divisions on the body. The councilor nevertheless remained involved in the redistricting process, as one of the most vocal proponents of the map the body ultimately approved.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.