Firefighters union says some civil service promotional exams were canceled after judge ruled in lawsuit over tests

He wrote that the Civil Service Commission told him the exams would be “canceled until further notice,” and that the postponement was “due to a recent police case.”

Richard D. MacKinnon Jr., president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, confirmed the news in a letter to members dated Wednesday and posted to the union’s official Twitter page.

Officials have informed a statewide union for Massachusetts firefighters that Civil Service promotional exams for lieutenant and captain have been canceled due to a recent ruling in a lawsuit involving police promotional tests , the labor group said Wednesday.

A request for comment was sent Thursday to a spokesperson for the state agency that oversees the commission.

In the law enforcement lawsuit, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas H. Wilkins last month ruled that the promotional process used to determine who becomes a police sergeant in Massachusetts is racist and impractical, asserting that it skews too heavily on a multiple choice exam that fails to reflect the rigors and realities of the job.

Put simply, in the words of Wilkins, “The best test-takers are not necessarily the best police sergeants.”

The union’s attorney, MacKinnon wrote Wednesday, will be “filing for an emergency order to investigate this matter.” He added that the commission will recommend to cities and towns “that they use a sole assessment center” in the meantime.

“The PFFM urges all Locals not to make any changes to their promotional process,” MacKinnon wrote. “Any changes are a mandatory subject of bargaining. This is a very fluid matter, and we will update you as soon as further information is available.”

Writing in a court finding resulting from a class action suit and dated Oct. 27, Wilkins said state authorities have failed to implement ways to “reduce adverse impact upon Black and Hispanic candidates.” Instead of improving its assessment format, the state’s Human Resources Division “promulgated lists to provide a thin veneer of apparent justification for a discriminatory process.”

The litigation focused on a slew of sergeant promotional exams between 2005 and 2012. Plaintiffs in the suit include current or former officers in Boston, Brockton, Lawrence, Methuen, Lowell, Springfield, Worcester, and other communities in the state, as well as police for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The plaintiffs, all Black or Hispanic, were either not promoted to sergeant or experienced a significant delay in promotion based on their scores on exams administered by the state’s Human Resources Division, which consisted of 80 multiple choice questions culled from textbooks.

Education and experience comprised a 20 percent chunk of a candidate’s total score.

Wilkins noted that “a 1-point difference in exam score can make the difference between promotion and being passed over.”

“It’s a really big decision,” said Harold Lichten, an attorney for the plaintiffs, in an interview last month regarding the ruling.

The judge’s ruling, Lichten said, makes clear that not only were the exams disparately harmful to candidates of color, but that state officials knew of superior assessment methods but continued to use the same discriminatory process anyway.

“We’re not getting the better police sergeants because we’re not getting to the skills” that make better police sergeants, he said.

Shannon Liss-Riordan, another attorney who is representing the plaintiffs, said Friday that “post-George Floyd, it is absolutely critical that police departments be reflective of the community they serve in order to foster trust, and that includes commanding officers and supervisors.”

“Research has affirmed that this selection process does not yield the bravest, best, most-qualified officers for the job,” she said.

The ruling also delved into the history of the lack of police sergeants of color in some Massachusetts cities. In Worcester, for instance, no officers of color were promoted to sergeant between 1987 and 2001. Brockton had a similar stretch from about 2000 to 2012.

