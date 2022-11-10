Former MBTA inspector found not guilty of threatening to sexually assault colleague

John P. Keady Jr., 66, of Winchester, was cleared of the charge after a two-day trial in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, according to a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A recently retired MBTA electrical inspector, who was once among the agency’s highest paid employees, was found not guilty Thursday of threatening in January to sexually assault a colleague who wanted to hire more workers, officials said.

Keady’s attorney, Patrick Hanley, said his client had “lived under the cloud of a heinous accusation for almost a year.”

“Today, he got his first chance to tell the truth in open court and reclaim his reputation,” Hanley said in a statement. “Concluding two trial days, Mr. Keady testified that he made no threat. After less than 30 minutes of deliberations, the jury agreed, and found him not guilty. Mr. Keady thanks the jury for delivering justice.”

The MBTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

In March, Keady pleaded not guilty in the Roxbury court to the misdemeanor charge of threatening to commit a crime and was released on his own recognizance, the Globe reported in September.

Keady’s colleague had alleged that he threatened rape as they rode in a car together after a work assignment.

“Is there any instance where it would be helpful for me to hire external electricians to help get stuff done?” the colleague asked Keady, according to an MBTA Transit Police report.

According to the report, Keady allegedly said: “No, don’t do that, if you do that, I’ll rape you.”

Keady, a 21-year MBTA veteran, said in court records that his comments were merely hyperbole, that he had no intent to act on them.

He was placed on paid administrative leave soon after the Jan. 5 incident, according to the T. But he was allowed to retire on June 1, while on leave, the Globe has reported.

Before his retirement, Keady was among the MBTA’s highest-paid employees annually, taking in more pay, including base salary and overtime, in 2021 than Steve Poftak, the general manager, according to state payroll records.

Keady made $346,136 in 2021. In 2020, he made $310,198, records show. Keady’s earnings for the 2022 year, before his retirement, totaled $132,258 — $76,380 in base pay, $38,484 in overtime, and $17,393 in unused vacation time, according to state payroll records.

The exchange at issue in the case occurred while Keady and the accuser were in a work vehicle returning to Charlestown Yard from Forest Hills. They were discussing work matters after taking measurements for an electrical project, according to court records.

While out, they also went to breakfast and lunch together. Keady drove. That’s when the colleague suggested they hire more workers, leading to Keady’s alleged threat, prosecutors said.

“Keady then complained about hiring external electricians, and how they aren’t that good,” the report said.

Keady and the colleague returned to Charlestown Yard. The colleague left work and went home.

The accuser reported the incident to their boss and MBTA Transit Police.

“[The colleague ] stated [they were] uncomfortable and scared with Keady’s comment,” according to an MBTA Transit Police incident report.

Tonya Alanez of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.