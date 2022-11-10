Hospitals postpone pediatric surgeries as capacity crunch escalates

Hospitals have been stretched for weeks , with community hospitals having difficulty transferring pediatric patients to larger, academic medical centers, and medical transportation companies sometimes sending children out of state for care.

Overwhelmed hospitals in Massachusetts are postponing pediatric surgeries in response to an early spike in respiratory illnesses among children that has filled pediatric intensive care units and prompted several measures to accommodate an influx of young patients.

By delaying some non-emergency pediatric surgeries, hospitals are trying to free inpatient beds to accommodate an unexpected rise in children suffering from common viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.

“Regrettably, we have had to postpone some scheduled procedural care for children as a result of the current surge. This includes some cardiac care,” said Dr. Paul Biddinger, chief preparedness and continuity officer for Mass General Brigham. “We have incident management teams active at the Mass General Hospital for Children and for the Mass General Brigham system as a whole to maximize our capacity and try to avoid rescheduling necessary care, but the magnitude of the surge has been so significant that this is not always possible.”

Boston Children’s Hospital said it has been at or over capacity for nearly six weeks and expected its number of patients would only continue to climb into the winter months. As a result, the hospital was postponing cases where a delay wouldn’t be detrimental to a patient’s clinical condition.

Advertisement

“We reach out to patients and families as soon as we know their case is being postponed,” said Kristen Dattoli, a spokeswoman for the hospital. “We recognize this is upsetting to everyone — nobody wants to have delayed admissions — so we do our best to reach out the moment we know we have to reschedule.”

Boston Medical Center said it, too, had postponed several scheduled surgeries for capacity reasons and was working daily with hospitals in the area to manage inpatient capacity.

Advertisement

Baystate Children’s Hospital is also delaying what few scheduled surgeries it has, postponing the two that had been on the schedule over the next two weeks.

But the hospital doesn’t perform enough scheduled surgeries for the delays to meaningfully improve its capacity problems, and so Baystate is trying to create capacity in other ways. Already, the pediatric hospital has asked community hospitals affiliated with the system to keep 18- to 21-year-old patients instead of sending them to the children’s hospital as they normally would. Overflow pediatric beds are also being put in the adult medical intensive care unit, or ICU.

Meanwhile, the hospital is warily eyeing the rise in flu infections in Connecticut and the southern part of the country.

“We don’t have the beds for kids now for RSV and other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Charlotte Boney, pediatrician-in-chief at Baystate Children’s Hospital. “We’re really worried about flu.”

Last Monday, the Department of Public Health issued guidance to hospitals dealing with the capacity crunch. The guidance included a recommendation that all emergency departments be prepared to provide oxygen support to children through high-flow nasal cannula — a treatment that patients would typically receive on a hospital floor after being admitted.

“Hopefully that frees up [beds],” Boney said.

DPH additionally said that all hospitals with licensed pediatric beds must be staffing them, even if it requires the facility to use temporary or contract labor to do so.

Advertisement

DPH also suggested younger patients could be admitted to neonatal intensive care units and that patients 15 and older could be admitted to adult medical-surgical or ICU floors, provided that pediatric experts were available to consult on the children’s care.

Hospitals should also use beds available at community hospitals and transfer patients there as appropriate, the state guidance says.

Transferring patients to more intensive beds, however, has become exceedingly tricky. According to a rundown of bed availability provided daily by Boston MedFlight to area hospitals and obtained by the Globe, Massachusetts General Hospital’s 13-bed pediatric intensive care unit was full on Monday, and only two of its 21 neonatal intensive care unit beds were available. Brigham and Women’s Hospital had three of 60 NICU beds available.

No beds were available at Boston Medical Center’s or Baystate Medical Center’s pediatric intensive care units, or PICUs. PICUs were also full at Maine Medical Center, New Hampshire’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, and Rhode Island’s Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

According to Boston MedFlight, as of Tuesday morning, there were only approximately a dozen available PICU beds in all of Massachusetts, New Hampshire, southern Maine, and Rhode Island.

In addition to delaying pediatric surgeries, some hospitals are having to deliver care that normally would be delivered in the ICU in lower intensity beds, such as for a child in respiratory distress that needed continuous nebulization. And while the use of certain therapies might automatically send a patient to the ICU in the past, now it is a question of whether there is a bed.

Advertisement

“If they need the ICU and a bed is available, we will transfer them there. But we want to make sure we can deliver the care they need if a bed is not available,” Biddinger said. “That’s why lots of systems, including ours, are providing more support from our intensive care physicians and nurses to clinicians on the floor or in the ER, and trying to roll out additional support from respiratory therapists, and increased education on these therapies for clinicians in the pediatric setting overall.”

National data is showing earlier and higher RSV-associated hospitalizations this season than in years past. In the last five years, RSV hospitalizations didn’t peak until December and January. But last month, hospitalizations had already reached or exceeded the peaks of several previous years.

Even hospitals that haven’t yet delayed scheduled surgeries remain concerned about their capacity. South Shore Health said it is not postponing pediatric surgeries, though 14 of its 18 pediatric beds were occupied as of Wednesday morning.

UMass Memorial Medical Center said it was experiencing high pediatric patient volume due to RSV, flu, and COVID, combined with the ongoing behavioral health crisis. On Tuesday, the hospital’s pediatric bed capacity was at 115 percent — meaning that children who have been admitted to the hospital are having to wait in the ER until beds open up.

“At this time, pediatric elective surgeries have not been canceled, however, we continue to monitor the situation and review our bed status and each case to determine whether an elective procedure can be safely deferred or whether we have capacity to proceed,” said Dr. Lawrence Rhein, chair of the hospital’s pediatrics department.

Advertisement

Kay Lazar of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.