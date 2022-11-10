fb-pixel Skip to main content

HOV lane on Expressway north closed following crash in Milton

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 10, 2022, 1 hour ago

A crash on the Southeast Expressway has forced the closure of the northbound HOV lane and the left travel lane during the Thursday morning rush, according to MassDOT.

The crash took place around 6:45 a.m. within HOV lane near Exit 11 on the Expressway in Milton and has created a three-mile long backup for traffic, MassDOT reported around 6:51 a.m. on Twitter.

MassDOT officials said to expect delays while first responders deal with the vehicle involved in the crash.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story.



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

