Man charged in fatal stabbing in Lowell

A 26-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Lowell, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Thursday.
Jacob Dwyer of Lowell is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
He was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court, the statement said. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov.17.
Officers responded to a home on Princeton Boulevard residence for a report of a person stabbed Tuesday afternoon.
As they were responding to the scene the officers were flagged down by a passing vehicle, the statement said. The driver of the vehicle told police that her passenger, Christopher Dubey, 36 of Lowell, was suffering from stab wounds.
Dubey was taken to Lowell General Hospital where he later died, the statement said. Investigators determined that Dubey went to the home after being told by another individual that they needed assistance because Dwyer was allegedly acting erratically.
The stabbing is under investigation and additional charges are possible, the statement said.
