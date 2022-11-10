Man charged in fatal stabbing in Lowell

A 26-year-old man was charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Lowell, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Thursday.

Jacob Dwyer of Lowell is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

He was arraigned Wednesday in Lowell District Court, the statement said. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov.17.