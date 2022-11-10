Newton Public Schools report preliminary enrollment remains below pre-pandemic levels

The COVID-19 pandemic affected enrollment in the city, as many students withdrew to attend private schools or engage in homeschooling, Hogue said.

The district’s head count remains down about 900 students, a roughly 7 percent drop from before the pandemic struck in March 2020 Katy Hogue, the schools’ director of data analysis and enrollment planning, told the Newton School Committee during an Oct. 27 meeting.

Newton Public Schools reported a preliminary enrollment of 11,721 students as of Oct. 1, which includes an overall drop of 89 students since last year at the elementary and middle school levels, according to district officials.

Advertisement

This year’s enrollment decline was anticipated last winter, and the schools eliminated about a dozen full-time equivalent positions based on its projections for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a statement from the Newton Public Schools to the Globe.

“Staffing was adjusted based on the projections for the 2022-23 school year in the budget last spring to maintain optimal class sizes and adjust for anticipated enrollments at each school in the district,” the statement said.

At the elementary school level this school year, enrollment fell by 42 students since last year, for a total of 4,999 students, according to Hogue.

At the city’s middle schools, the number of students dropped by 54, for a total of 2,772 students, she said.

Enrollment at the two high schools increased by seven students since last year, and climbed to a total of 3,950, Hogue said.

Meanwhile, enrollment in the kindergarten class is 712 students, which is the lowest level since the early 1980s, aside from a drop reported when the pandemic struck, according to Hogue’s presentation to the School Committee.

Kindergarten enrollment has been decreasing since a high of more than 900 reported in 2013. That drop was due to several factors, including declining birth rates.

Advertisement

Last year, there were 11,810 students enrolled in K-12 in Newton’s public schools, according to the report.

Newton’s enrollment trends during the COVID-19 crisis are similar to many other districts across Massachusetts.

Statewide, public school student enrollment fell by about 4 percent, from 948,828 in 2019-2020 to 911,529 during the 2021-2022 school year, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

School districts were expecting enrollment declines during those years due to factors such as increasing housing costs, and the health crisis exacerbated those trends, education leaders have said.

During the pandemic, nearly three-quarters of public school districts reported enrollment declines, according to state data.

In Newton, there had been more than 12,000 students enrolled in the city’s public schools when COVID-19 broke out in the spring of 2020, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

From October 2019 to October 2020, Newton lost 701 students, according to Hogue’s Oct. 27 report. Enrollment dropped by an additional 100 students the following school year.

The district’s Oct. 27 preliminary enrollment report excludes roughly 200 students who are participating in the Newton Early Childhood Program during the current school year.

An enrollment analysis report with projections for the next five years will be presented to the School Committee in December, according to district officials.

In a statement to the Globe, the school district said it works to learn why families leave the Newton Public Schools.

“We do know that some families opted for private school during the pandemic for a variety of reasons and some have yet to return to public schools,” the statement said. “We do gather data from students who leave our schools so that we may better understand their departure and consider what we might do to create a learning environment that better meets the needs of all students and families.”

Advertisement

During the School Committee meeting, Kathleen Smith, Newton’s interim school superintendent, suggested that members consider ways of encouraging families to choose the public schools.

Newton is a premier school district, and families move to the city for its public schools, she said.

“Families make choices ... it might be something that we can continue to talk about in a way like many other districts [have],” Smith told School Committee members. “This would not be a first — [to] market our district.”

Anping Shen, a School Committee member representing Ward 3, said he agreed with Smith.

“This might be the time we think about how to market our district,” Shen said. “Not like the past 20, 30 years, [when Newton could] rest on our laurels, saying ‘Hey, Newton, hands down, best district.’ It might be a little bit different now.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.