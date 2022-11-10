Orchestra features guest soloist during season’s first classical concert

“The Afro-American Symphony is in a standard classical form but using melodies, rhythms, and harmonies more closely associated with the blues,” the orchestra’s veteran music director Yoichi Udagawa said last week. “William Grant Still was an amazing musician and great composer. It’s only been in recent years that I’ve come to know his music and history.”

The Quincy Symphony Orchestra is offering an ambitious program in its first classical concert of the season, featuring guest soloist Sarita Kwok performing in the Violin Concerto by Max Bruch, one of the traditional standards for virtuoso excellence. The orchestra will follow that up with a performance of the Afro-American Symphony, composed by William Grant Still in 1930. It was the first symphony written by a Black American composer to be performed by a major American orchestra.

Listeners will love the Bruch Violin Concerto, he said. “It’s one of the most popular violin concertos ever written,” Udagawa said. “We were rehearsing it last night, and every one of us was thrilled at how beautiful and exciting this piece is.” He described Kwok as “an incredible virtuoso.”

The conductor will have more to tell concertgoers at the Sunday, Nov. 13 performance, beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Quincy High School’s Lloyd Hill Auditorium, at 100 Coddington St.

Guest artist Sarita Kwok will perform the Bruch Violin Concerto in a free concert by the Quincy Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, Nov. 13. Courtesy of Quincy Symphony Orchestra

“As in all our performances,” Udagawa said, “we will give a short introduction of the piece illustrated with musical examples.” And it’s hard to beat the price. Admission is free, although the orchestra encourages donations.

Live music is also flourishing in Plymouth and Duxbury. The Spire Center in Plymouth offers a regular series of live popular music on weekends and some weekday evenings as well. The Spire was founded in 2010 by a nonprofit organization to be “a mecca for the arts” showcasing music, theater, and dance. Singer-songwriter Sam Luke Chase of Scituate is scheduled to perform in the auditorium on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7:30 p.m. On the schedule for the coming week is the Celtic group House of Hamill featuring Brian Buchanan, Rose Baldino, and Caroline Browning. They perform on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7:30 p.m. The group employs double fiddles, guitar, electric bass, mandolin, and three-part vocal harmonies. Regional audiences may recognize Buchanan and Baldino from their performances with the popular Celtic band Enter the Haggis.

Upcoming concerts also include Darlingside, a four-member Boston-based Indie group on Friday, Nov. 18, and singer-songwriter Chris Smither on Saturday, Nov. 19. To see the full schedule of live concerts and purchase tickets for The Spire, go to spirecenter.org/events/

In Duxbury, the South Shore Folk Music Club continues its fall season of coffeehouse programs and concert performances at the town’s First Parish Church with a concert by Berklee-trained blues and folk singer Racky Thomas on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Thomas will perform songs by the legendary Townes Van Zandt along with acoustic blues in the Taj Mahal playbook. Tickets are $22; $20 for club members. For more information, go to southshorefolkmusicclub.org.

And is that the first breeze of the holiday season we’re hearing? The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra will present a concert on Friday, Nov. 18, the evening before the town’s Thanksgiving Parade. The ambitious program includes work by American composers Aaron Copland (“Hoe Down” from “Rodeo”) and Samuel Barber (“Adagio for Strings”). Then guest artist Grant Houston will join the orchestra for performances of both Mozart’s “stellar” Violin Concerto No. 5 and Vittorio Monti’s “Czardas,” described by the orchestra as a “fiery showcase for solo violin and orchestra.”

The concert takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at plymouthphil.org.

Among other free public programs in the region, the monthly series “Poetry the Art of Words” continues on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Books & Sundry, located at 150 Water St. in Plymouth. This month’s featured readers are poet and translator Barbara Siegel Carlson of Carver and Mark Walsh, a professor at Massasoit Community College in Brockton and creator of the college’s “Writers at Work” TV show. The reading is free. There will also be an open mic.

The region’s libraries are offering live public programs this month, sometimes with well-known speakers. Author and radio host Bill Littlefield of “Only A Game,” the creator of the popular NPR sports news feature, will be appearing live at the Walpole Public Library (at 143 School St.) on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. to talk about his new book. His novel “Mercy” follows a career criminal and a cast of characters who interact in surprising ways. The book consists of overlapping stories about a collection of people with connections to the same suburban neighborhood. It’s free, the library said, and “all are welcome.” For more information, go to walpolelibrary.org.

