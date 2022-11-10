Police identify victim in daylight Dorchester shooting

Police on Thursday identified the man killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester.

He was found suffering from gunshot wounds, after Boston police officers responded to the area of Paxton and Harvard streets at 1:13 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a department statement. EMS responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

Neighbors knew Pinckney as a man who often visited the area to see his eight kids, the Globe reported Wednesday.