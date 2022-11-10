fb-pixel Skip to main content

Quincy man claims $1 million Powerball prize

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 10, 2022, 18 minutes ago
Richard Lavery claimed his prize Thursday at the Dorchester headquarters of Mass. LotteryMass. Lottery

A lucky Quincy man won $1 million after Monday’s Powerball drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot, lottery officials announced Thursday.

Richard Lavery purchased the winning quic pic ticket at the West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 1205 West Squantum St. in Quincy, the Mass. Lottery said in a statement.

He matched the first five numbers of the drawing and claimed the prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Thursday.

“He does not have any immediate plans on how he intends to use his winnings,” the statement said.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket, the statement this.

Advertisement

A $1 million ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing was also sold at the t Energy North (Boxborough Mobil) located at 1425 Massachusetts Ave. in Boxborough, the statement said.

That prize has yet to be claimed.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video