Quincy man claims $1 million Powerball prize

He matched the first five numbers of the drawing and claimed the prize at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters on Thursday.

Richard Lavery purchased the winning quic pic ticket at the West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 1205 West Squantum St. in Quincy, the Mass. Lottery said in a statement.

“He does not have any immediate plans on how he intends to use his winnings,” the statement said.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket, the statement this.

Advertisement

A $1 million ticket for the Nov. 5 drawing was also sold at the t Energy North (Boxborough Mobil) located at 1425 Massachusetts Ave. in Boxborough, the statement said.

That prize has yet to be claimed.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.