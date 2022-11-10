Russian tea, crafting classes, and a play about television

Jan Grabowski, an expert on Jewish-Polish relations during the Holocaust and author of “ Night without End: The Fate of Jews in German-Occupied Poland ,” will host a lecture at Salem State University on Holocaust denial. The talk will focus on the trial and conviction of a pair of scholars charged with defaming Poland for acknowledging the role of Poles in the genocide. The lecture begins Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m., will be held in room 210 of Marsh Hall, 71B Loring Ave., and will be live-streamed . For more information and to register, visit salemstate.edu/chgs .

The North River Theater in Norwell is bringing “ Laughter on the 23rd Floor ” — Neil Simon’s fictionalized peek into a mid-century NBC writers’ room — to its 513 River St. stage. Inspired by Simon’s own stint for the network in 1953, the play centers on a team of writers as they attempt to cater to their show’s star, Max Prince, who meanwhile faces the threat of cancellation for being too controversial. Performances run Fridays and Saturdays Nov. 18-26, with matinees Nov. 20 and 27. Seats are $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit northrivertheater.org .

The North River Theater is bringing "Laughter on the 23rd Floor" to its Norwell stage. The cast, clockwise from bottom left: Stephen Doherty, Bill Houldcroft, Mike Whalen, Tom Sousa, Colleen Eccles, Margaret O'Brien, Andrew Burke, and Eric Henderson on the table.

Advertisement

The holiday season is just around the corner at Boxford Town Library, which is hosting a dramatic reading of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The library, located at 7A Spofford Road, funds the performance in part through a grant from the Boxford Cultural Council, which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council. The public must register to attend. For more information, visit the Calendar at town.boxford.ma.us/town-libraryboxfordma.gov.

Girls on the run Greater Boston, a program fostering critical life skills in Greater Boston’s young girls, is hosting its seasonal Fall 5k run for girls in grades 3 through 5 on Nov. 20. The run will take place at 8:30 a.m. at Hormel Stadium, 90 Locust St in Medford. To register as a volunteer at the event, visit pinwheel.us. For more information, visit girlsontherunboston.org.

Advertisement

Chris Isaak is bringing his “Wicked Game” and a new Christmas album to Lexington’s Cary Memorial Hall Nov. 25. The platinum-selling songwriter will perform tunes from “Everybody Knows It’s Christmas” — released earlier this year — with the backing of his longtime band, Silvertone. The show begins at 8 p.m. on the 1605 Mass. Ave. stage. Tickets are $59-$129. For more information and to purchase seats, visit caryhalllexington.com.

Abbot Public Library, located at 3 Brook Road in Marblehead, is inviting adult community members to November craft programs. Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the library is hosting “Community craft & chat,” an opportunity for the public to practice crocheting, knitting, embroidery, or other crafts. No registration is required. Nov. 15, at 1 p.m., the library also is hosting an event teaching community members how to create a seasonal centerpiece. Materials will be provided by the library. For this event, register by e-mailing rmeneades@noblenet.org. For more information, visit abbotlibrary.org.

The McAuliffe Branch Library in Framingham is hosting an evening of exploration into the history of tea in Russia. Drawing from artwork, literature, and a collection of traditional samovars and tea accessories from the Museum of Russian Icons, the event will frame the role of tea in Russian culture. Attendees can join in person at 746 Water St., Nov. 15 at 7 p.m., and the night also will be live-streamed. For more information and to register virtually, visit framinghamlibrary.org.

Advertisement

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.