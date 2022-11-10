‘She was one of a kind,’ friend recalls woman killed after drug suspect’s SUV slams into her car in Taunton

Medeiros was driving a Ford Fusion on Kingman Street in Taunton around 2 p.m. Monday when State Police say a convicted drug dealer named Hector F. Bannister-Sanchez steered his 2017 Toyota Highlander SUV at an estimated 100 miles an hour down the two-lane street where he collided with Medeiros’ sedan.

“She was one of a kind. Whenever she talked with you, she made you feel like you were the most important person in the world,’' Lynn Feingold said Thursday. “We are all shocked and saddened. It’s a tragedy, it’s truly a tragedy. "

Bannister-Sanchez, who allegedly tried to run down a State Police drug detective minutes earlier in Middleborough, grabbed a knapsack, jumped out of the SUV and ran into the wooded neighborhood. He was captured a short time later, authorities said.

Medeiros tried to steer away from the onrushing SUV, but was unable to prevent the collision, according to a State Police report, and ended up trapped inside her mangled sedan as a result of the collision. She was extricated by Taunton firefighters and rushed to Morton Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Medeiros, a Middleborough resident and the married mother of two children, was 54 years old.

She was was a loan officer for Fairway Independent Mortgage Company at its Fall River office and a long-time member of the South Shore Women’s Business Network where Medeiros and Feingold came to know each other over the past several years.

“It’s so unfair what happened to her,’' said Feingold, referring to the fact that her colleague died in a crash and not to the alleged actions of the other driver. “She should still be with us.”

According to court records, State Police and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office, Bannister-Sanchez is also known as Hector F. Bannister. And under that second name, he was in Bristol Superior Court this April where he plead not guilty to drug charges and bail was set at $1,000 cash.

He was free on that bail Monday, records show. He has previously served time in federal prison following a conviction for selling crack cocaine near the Pine Street Inn and has a criminal history dating back to when he was 16 years old, records show.

In a detailed account of the minutes that ended with the crash that claimed Medeiros’ life, State Police said detectives had obtained court authorization to install a GPS tracking device on Bannister-Sanchez’s SUV as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

Troopers tailed Bannister-Sanchez from an alleged “stash house” to a home on East Main Street in Middleborough where he was about to make a suspected drug delivery, State Police said. As plainclothes troopers moved to arrest him, Bannister-Sanchez “accelerated across the home’s front lawn, struck its front porch steps, almost struck a Trooper who was on foot,” State Police wrote.

Using the secretly installed GPS device, troopers tracked Bannister-Sanchez as he allegedly drove through Middleborough, Lakeville and into Taunton. Middleborough and Lakeville police spotted the speeding SUV in their towns, but did not give chase and neither did the detectives who tried to arrest him, State Police said.

Bannister-Sanchez turned off Route 79 and onto Kingman Street, State Police said.

“The Highlander entered the southbound side of the roadway. Mrs. Medeiros attempted to steer out of the way of the suspect vehicle, but the Highlander collided with the front driver’s side of the Fusion and pushed it into a utility pole,’' State Police wrote. “The preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma and there was evidence of an engaged seat belt injury.”

For his alleged role in Medeiros’ death, Bannister-Sanchez is charged with manslaughter, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and two counts of motor vehicle homicide. He has pleaded not guilty in Taunton District Court and is being held without bail.

Following the crash, State Police said they searched residences in Quincy and Norton allegedly used by Bannister-Sanchez and recovered $88,000 in cash, a Glock 19 pistol and a large capacity magazine with 11 rounds in it, 750 grams of suspected cocaine, 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, about 240 grams of suspected fentanyl pills and an alleged drug ledger with notes.

A woman identified by authorities as Bannister-Sanchez’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Jillian Haynes, was found at the Norton residence and is now facing multiple drug charges, State Police said. She has pleaded not guilty in Attleborough District Court where bail was set at $2,500 cash, records show.

Bannister-Sanchez is also now facing drug charges, State Police said.





