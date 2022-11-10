Thief waits for resident to carry groceries inside, then steals car

A grocery shopping trip ended badly for one Hingham dweller on Oct. 22. Police said the resident parked in front of a home on New Bridge Street shortly before 9 a.m. and began to unload bundles and take them inside. The vehicle — a gray Toyota Scion — had its hazard lights on, the rear hatch door open, and the engine shut off, but the keys were left on the front seat. This apparently caught the eye of a thief who wasted no time taking advantage of the opportunity for a joyride. A neighbor witnessed the theft and described the suspect as a bald man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie. The neighbor told police he was standing near a telephone pole nearby and jumped into the car while the owner was carrying groceries inside. He then drove away toward Cross Street with the hatch still open, groceries spilling out as he made his getaway. The stolen Scion was found later that night in Rockland , but it didn’t emerge unscathed; it sustained front end damage at some point during the escapade. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who may have pulled over to close the rear hatch door after he stole the car. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham detectives at 781-741-1443. Anonymous tips can also be left online by through the “Submit A Tip” tab on the department’s website at hpd.org .

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

BAD ENDING TO THIS TAIL

At 8 p.m. on Oct. 30, Bridgewater police answered a 911 call from a motorist who reported being followed by a vehicle driven by an unfamiliar man. When the caller pulled into the front lot of the police station, the mysterious vehicle pulled in right behind. Police ended up arresting the driver of the second vehicle, charging him with operating under the influence. It wasn’t the first time. According to police, it was the man’s third OUI offense.

FURRY SUSPECT

At 12:05 a.m. on Oct. 14, Norwood police received a 911 call from a resident of Heather Drive who reported hearing something (or perhaps, someone?) scratching at her window. Officers who checked around the house and found no signs of anyone on the property. The log entry stated they found some damage to the screen, but concluded it was “likely caused by a raccoon.”

STAY ALERT FOR COYOTES

On Oct. 11, Malden police issued an advisory reminding residents they may see more coyotes in their backyards. “Coyotes are on the move!” police wrote on Facebook. “Fall is dispersal season for young coyotes. Pups leave their families to start a new life on their own. We remind our residents that there will be increased activity through November.” Police said dogs should be kept on short leashes and cats should be kept indoors, especially during this time of year when young coyotes are leaving the family pack in search of their own territory. “Not only will sightings increase at this time, but also, some different behaviors such as seeing one in your yard when you normally don’t, or being followed by one,” police wrote. “These young ‘yotes are curious and are figuring out where they belong and how to get by.” Tips on how to deal with coyotes can be found here.

