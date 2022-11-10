This Native American veteran waded ashore at Normandy. He’s now 100 years old and reminisces about fighting for a country that discriminated against his people.

On this Veterans Day, Lopez looks back with satisfaction at his Army service in World War II. He participated in the Battle of the Bulge, rode a motorcycle through embattled France as a military policeman, and survived a disease that peeled the skin off his arms.

“You had no idea what you were going into,” the chief, born Vernon Lopez, said Thursday at his home near the Mashpee Wampanoag reservation. “You were up to your neck in water. You were holding your gun above your head. Was I afraid? You’re damn right.”

MASHPEE — Chief Silent Drum is 100 years old, but in his mind’s eye he can still see the beach at Normandy on June 6, 1944, the German bullets skipping across the water, their planes strafing the Allies, the bodies of dead American soldiers on the shore.

“I was proud to be there. I learned something new every day,” he said.

But for Lopez, one of nine siblings who grew up in poverty, pinpointing what he fought for can be complicated. The country that drafted him had long discriminated against Native Americans and taken away their land. And yet, he put his life on the line for its flag.

“I fought for this country, but I don’t know how deep it was. It was very confusing,” Lopez said. “Living on the land, that’s our patriotism. That, and being a survivor. We always fight to protect the land.”

A wood carving is attached to a railing on Lopez’s house. “We’re still here,” it reads.

After a long struggle, the Mashpee Wampanoag in 2007 received tribal recognition from the federal government. Eight years later, the government declared 150 acres in Mashpee and 170 acres in Taunton as reservation land subject to full tribal sovereignty.

Lopez’s military service is emblematic of Native American contributions in World War II, a sacrifice that sometimes has taken decades to celebrate.

According to the National Museum of the American Indian, 44,000 of their estimated population of nearly 400,000 saw active duty in the war. They included the famed Navajo Code Talkers, who used traditional language to transmit messages that could not be interpreted by the enemy.

Another was Marine Corporal Ira Hamilton Hayes, who helped raise the American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

The National Native American Veterans Memorial, which opened two years ago, will be formerly dedicated Friday, Veterans Day, on the museum’s grounds in Washington. https://www.si.edu/newsdesk/releases/national-museum-american-indian-dedicate-national-native-american-veterans-0

For Lopez and most veterans, life before the Army had been almost unimaginably different. He had hunted and fished — “That’s how we survived” — and sold newspapers and washed dishes to make a few dollars, seven of which went toward a single-shot, bolt-action shotgun to shoot rabbits and deer.

“I was hunting all the time,” he said.

The Army changed all that, including an early posting in the Deep South at Camp Shelby, Miss.

Lopez said he did not encounter overt discrimination there, although the racial differences between him and his white comrades were obvious, from his darker skin to the startled faces when he first arrived at the barracks.

“They looked at you. There were questions in their eyes,” Lopez said. “What the hell are you doing here? Your skin is a different color. You must belong in a different place.”

After being drafted in 1942, Lopez recalled, he was asked at Fort Devens in Massachusetts whether he wanted to be placed with a white unit or a Black unit, which the Army kept segregated. Lopez found an answer in his previous experience bringing newspapers to Camp Edwards on Cape Cod, where Black soldiers were separated from whites.

“I’d seen too much at Camp Edwards and saw how they were treated,” Lopez recalled. “I said, ‘I’ll take my chances with the white unit.’ The Black group, they didn’t treat them well at all.”

The chief’s daughter, Marlene Lopez, said many of those Black soldiers felt comfortable mingling off-base with the Mashpee Wampanoag.

“They would come into Mashpee because we were a minority community,” said Marlene, a tribal Clan Mother called “Woman with Wisdom.”

“Many of them had come from down South and weren’t used to seeing white people,” she said. “Here you are fighting a war for America, but at the same time you can’t go out and live together” with whites.

Once in Europe, her father said, the wariness he felt from some soldiers seemed to fade the longer they served together. By the time they landed in the fourth wave on D-Day, their focus was trained not on race, but on the intense, daily demands of war.

“We had to make sure our trucks and tanks were safe, make sure the roads were open,” Lopez said. “We were dropping off ammo, food, and gas. We were guarding German prisoners and doing escort duty,” with six Jeeps and 12 motorcycles at their disposal.

The bonds of war helped get him home. After contracting a mysterious skin disease, possibly related to chemical exposure, Lopez was taken to a medical facility in England, where treatments included sitting in a tub and soaking his arms in wet oatmeal.

One day, his captain and others rushed in, lifted Lopez out of the tub, and carried him to a ship bound for the United States. He was brought aboard just as the lines were lifted from the dock.

Back at Fort Devens, Lopez learned unexpectedly that he was eligible for early discharge. Others in his unit were dispatched to the Pacific to fight the Japanese, he said.

Lopez has returned to Normandy once and also attended reunions of his military police company, although the number of World War II veterans continues to dwindle sharply as that generation ages.

The Mashpee Wampanoag chief said he thinks of the war only occasionally, when a sight or a sound brings a memory to the fore, and he recalls yet again when a young man left his tribe to fight a great war thousands of miles away.

Now, Lopez said, he tries to live for the moment, taking life as it comes on the tribal land he knows so well.

“Every day,” he said with a smile, “is a different day.”





Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.