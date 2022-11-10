Watertown police try to thwart catalytic converter thefts with spray paint

“Our hope is that this will be a deterrent when someone slides under your vehicle to cut the catalytic converter off,” O’Connor said. “It will certainly work in the aftermarket sale, where they bring it to a place to sell it and the person would see ‘Watertown Police.’”

The Watertown Police Department, along with a local Toyota dealership and sign company, created a stencil to spray-paint the words “Property of Watertown Police” onto the catalytic converters underneath residents’ cars, Lt. James O’Connor said in an official video.

In response to an increase in catalytic converter car part thefts in the area, the Watertown Police Department will offer a service to deter criminals with spray paint, police said.

Most of the catalytic converter thefts involve “older model” Toyota Prius cars, according to a statement from the Watertown Police Department. This story was first reported by Watertown News.

“We’re dealing with about eight to 10 stolen ‘cats’ per week,” Toyota Service Director Rodney Dukes said in the video. “Hybrid vehicles have some of the biggest catalytic converters because we’re trying to keep this car at zero emission as best as possible.”

There have been over 50 catalytic converter thefts in Watertown so far this year, Police Sgt. Ken Swift said in a phone interview.

In addition, there have been 65 reported thefts of converters in Newton so far this year, jumping up from 31 thefts at the same point of the year in 2021, which the Globe reported on Oct. 27.

As of June, the Cambridge Police Department was getting calls about missing converters just about every day, according to earlier Globe reports. There were six catalytic converter thefts reported over three days in September.

In June, Pittsfield Police Department Lieutenant John Soules said some local businesses suffered converter thefts “multiple nights in a row.” The number of catalytic converter thefts reported in insurance claims went from 3,389 in 2019 to 14,433 in 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

“There’s been a significant increase [in thefts] over the last couple years,” Swift said. “For the older model Priuses, they have this precious metal called palladium, and the value of it is a lot of money.”

It only takes two minutes for someone to cut the pipes and remove the converter to resell it, Dukes said. A Prius’s catalytic converter is worth $3,300 and customers are able to get an aftermarket device for half as much, he said.

“If someone has their catalytic convertor stolen, it’s a real problem, meaning they’re out of a car for two, three, four weeks depending on when they can get it replaced and there is a cost associated with it,” Swift said.

Watertown residents can contact Swift at kswift@police.watertown-ma.gov to schedule a free appointment to get their catalytic converters spray-painted at Toyota of Watertown, police said.

So far, the first 25 appointment slots on Nov. 18 are filled, but the department is booking appointments for Dec. 2, Swift said. The service is only open to Watertown residents, but Swift said he hopes other towns and cities follow suit and offer similar services.





