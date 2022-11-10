World War II veteran from Maine to celebrate 103rd birthday on Veterans Day

After he was in the military, he traveled back to Maine to become an auto mechanic, the statement said. He didn’t retire until he was 75 years old.

Roy E. Ward, who was born Nov. 11, 1919 in Freedom, Maine, enlisted in the Navy in July 1941 during the second World War and served until July 1947, according to a statement from MVH Bangor. During his six years in the military, he performed convoy duty and transported oil on the USS Mizpah.

A World War II veteran from Maine will celebrate his 103rd birthday on Veterans Day this Friday at a retirement home in Bangor, according to Maine Veterans’ Homes.

Advertisement

All residents’ birthdays are celebrated collectively each month, but Ward’s birthday is “a little special” since it falls on Veterans Day, according to Maine Veterans’ Homes spokesperson Christine Henson. He is always well-recognized at the annual celebration, she said in a phone interview.

“Roy can speak some German and also a little French, and his hobbies include fishing and hunting,” the 2020 statement from MVH Bangor said. “He was brought up to be active in the church and has been a lifelong congregant, except until recently because of the coronavirus.”

Jenny La Sala, author of “Comes a Soldier’s Whisper” and military family member, made a post on Facebook requesting birthday cards be sent to Ward at 44 Hogan Road in Bangor, Maine, 04401. The post has received over 1,100 shares and has over 1,100 comments wishing Ward a happy birthday.

Ward has received boxes of cards over the years for each birthday from children in local schools, as well as community members, Henson said, and she expects there to be a nice shout-out to Ward at the Veterans Day celebration on Friday.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.