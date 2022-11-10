Youth turnout helped Democrats win key races on election night Tuesday, data show

As of Thursday morning, the GOP had more seats in the House and Senate, by margins of 208-185 and 48-46 respectively, though votes are still being counted and the new Congress’ balance of power remains unclear. While some pundits had predicted a more emphatic “red wave” on election night for Republicans, the Tufts analysis suggests Americans aged 18 to 29 were a key voting bloc in helping Democrats avoid the worst-case scenario .

More than a quarter of young adults nationwide cast ballots in the midterms and overwhelmingly preferred Democrats, helping the party fare better than expected Tuesday, according to an analysis from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

“We estimate that 27% of youth (ages 18-29) cast a ballot in 2022, making this the midterm election with the second-highest youth voter turnout in almost three decades,” the Tufts center says on its website. “We also estimate that youth turnout was even higher in some battleground states.”

According to the report, turnout for the age bracket had hovered around 20 percent in midterms since the 1990s. But since 2018, the report says, that trend has shifted with more young people casting votes.

And generally speaking, the kids are breaking blue.

The Tufts analysis, which is based on data from the Edison Research National Election Pool exit poll, found that in House races, the 18-to-29 crowd backed Democrats by a margin of 63 percent to 35 percent.

That made a difference in House and Senate races in key battleground states, per the Tufts center.

Among the notable Democratic victories boosted by the youth vote were the Wisconsin gubernatorial race and Senate race in Pennsylvania, where 70 percent of young people voted Democrat in both contests; the Senate race in New Hampshire, where 74 percent of youth voters went Democrat; and the Michigan governor’s race, which saw 62 percent of young people vote Democratic, according to the research center.

“I think it’s very clear that young people are more than a constituency for the Democratic Party,” said Abby Kiesa, deputy director of the Tufts center, in a phone interview Thursday. “They are the base of the Democratic Party, and they had a profoundly influential effect on where many of these races stand.”

Black and Latino youth supported Democratic candidates by wider margins than young white voters, the data indicate.

The breakdown of voters aged 18-to-29 who supported Democrats was 89 percent for Black voters, 68 percent for Latino voters, and 58 percent for white voters, according to the Tufts site, which says data for other races and ethnicities wasn’t available.

“Young voters are not a monolith, and their vote choice varies widely by race/ethnicity and other factors,” the site says. “In recent years, young people of color—especially Black and Asian youth—have offered Democrats extraordinary support, while white youth’s vote choice has been more evenly split.”

Victor Shi, a 2020 Joe Biden delegate and strategy director for Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen-Z led advocacy group, tweeted Thursday that the influence of young people will continue to be felt in elections.

“If you think this is the last of Gen Z, think again,” Shi wrote. “We are the third-largest generation in America & on track to be the largest generation in America. What happened on Tuesday wasn’t an anomaly—we’ve been turning out at historic rates since 2018. Gen Z is just getting started. "

Shi’s words were echoed Tuesday by US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat and member of the “Squad” of progressive lawmakers of color.

“The role of young people in this election cannot be [overstated],” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted from her campaign account. “Turnout delivered on many of these races. By 2024, Millennials & Gen Z voters will outnumber voters who are Baby Boomers and older, 45/25. We are beginning to see the political impacts of that generational shift.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.