An inflation-driven midterm will not change Biden’s economic focus

“We lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than any Democratic president’s first midterm election in the last 40 years,” Biden said during remarks at the White House on Wednesday. “I don’t have to change any of the policies that have already passed.”

Inflation and the economy dominated voters’ concerns on Election Day, yet they did not culminate in the kind of political drubbing of President Biden and his party that many had expected. That outcome has made Biden less inclined to pivot on economic issues to appease Republicans, who have spent months pummeling him over his handling of the economy.

Exit polls showed that concerns over rapidly rising prices were top of mind in House and Senate races across the country, with three-fourths of voters rating the economy as only fair or poor. Those who were most negative about the economy and inflation broke decisively for Republican candidates.

But Democrats nationally appeared to have overcome economic headwinds in many key races this fall, capturing a Senate seat in Pennsylvania and not losing as many races as party leaders had feared. As of Thursday, Republicans had a narrow lead to control the House. The Senate remained too close to call and was likely to be undecided until a runoff in Georgia next month.

Surveys before the midterm elections had suggested that inflation concerns were poised to play a decisive role for the first time in 40 years — mirroring the past decade, when inflation topped 8 percent on an annual basis. Recent polling from Gallup showed that nearly half of voters said the economy would be particularly important to them and that 1 in 5 Americans called inflation the country’s most important problem, topping issues such as crime, immigration and abortion.

Throughout the campaign, Republicans sought to blame Biden and his economic policies for rampant inflation, citing that as the reason to drive Democrats out of power. Economists largely agree that the pandemic stimulus and other spending bills Biden signed over the past two years have added to inflation, although there is no evidence that his policies alone have driven increases in prices for food, gasoline, and other consumer staples.

But he made clear Wednesday that he does not see a need to change course when it comes to the economy. Although he may seek common ground with Republicans on some fiscal matters, such as relatively mild cuts to government spending, he is unlikely to turn sharply to a more centrist economic policy as his Democratic predecessors did.

After losing control of both chambers of Congress in 1994, President Bill Clinton tacked right, working with Republicans to curb spending on safety net programs and adding new work requirements and limits on benefits. In 2010, President Barack Obama similarly ushered in strict spending curbs to appease Republicans after his party lost control of the House.

Asked what he planned to do differently given voter sentiment about the economy, Biden replied: “Nothing, because they’re just finding out what we’re doing. The more they know about what we’re doing, the more support there is.”

“The overwhelming majority of the American people support the elements of my economic agenda,” he said. “I’m confident these policies are working and that we’re on the right path, and we need to stick with them.”

Biden’s position was buoyed by inflation data released Thursday that showed price gains, while still rapid, moderated more than expected in the year through October. Consumer prices rose 7.7 percent through the year, a cool-down from 8.2 percent last month.

“Just today we learned inflation came down last month. Mainstream economists are saying this is a really positive sign of the resilience of the economic recovery,” Biden said at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. “It’s going to take time to get inflation back to normal levels. We could see setbacks along the way, I realize that. But we are laser focused on it.”

Biden said midterm voters had backed those efforts and that Americans would see more changes in the coming months as his policies took effect.

“I know it’s going to take time to implement our entire economic agenda, which we already passed, and for folks to feel it in their day-to-day lives. But I think folks are going to see it in the next few months,” he added. “That’s what’s going — and I think that’s what they voted for.”

Republicans said Biden’s refusal to shift course would hurt consumers.

“With persistent and high inflation for the foreseeable future, American workers saw yet another pay cut in their real wages last month,” Representative Kevin Brady, Republican of Texas, said in a statement. “What will President Biden do differently to change his cruel economy in which so many American are struggling? His answer is ‘nothing.’ What a shame.”

Biden plans to focus on carrying out more than $1 trillion in new government programs that he signed into law, much of which is aimed at speeding the nation’s transition from fossil fuels, bolstering domestic manufacturing, and outpacing China in the race to dominate high-tech industries.

Material from Bloomberg News was used in this report.