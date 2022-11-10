Biden to nominate former Obama and Bush official to lead IRS overhaul

If he is confirmed by the Senate, Werfel will be responsible for overseeing a central pillar of the Biden administration’s economic agenda, which includes trying to ensure that businesses and individuals pay the taxes they owe. Werfel will also be in charge of modernizing a sprawling institution that has been starved of resources for decades.

President Joe Biden said he intended to nominate Daniel Werfel to become the next commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, tapping an official who served under both President Barack Obama and President George W. Bush to lead the agency as it embarks on an $80 billion overhaul.

He would take the reins at a fraught moment for the agency, which has been under fire from Republican lawmakers who have objected to giving additional funds to the beleaguered agency. Werfel is likely to find his agency under intense scrutiny if Republicans take control of the House of Representatives.

But Werfel is accustomed to scrutiny of the IRS. He became acting commissioner in 2013 after Obama ousted another acting commissioner in the wake of an inspector general’s report that found bias in the determination of tax-exempt status for nonprofit organizations.

The nomination came as the current IRS commissioner, Charles P. Rettig, is set to step down at the end of his term this week. The White House was slow to pick a replacement, raising concern among former commissioners that the effort to revamp the IRS could be derailed, particularly if Democrats lose control of Congress.

While the legislative calendar is coming to a close, it is possible for the Senate to confirm Werfel before a new Congress takes over in January. However, lawmakers have a spate of must-pass bills to get through before Congress adjourns for the year.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who oversees the IRS, praised the nomination Thursday.

“After decades of underfunding, the IRS now has the resources it needs to improve services for taxpayers and modernize outdated technology and infrastructure,” Yellen said in a statement. “Danny’s deep commitment to fairness and making sure government works for all will also be invaluable as we improve the taxpayer experience and eliminate a two-tiered tax system.”

