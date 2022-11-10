Here’s how a runoff election in Georgia will work and why it matters

But what does that all mean? And why does is it matter? Here’s what you need to know.

It’s official: Georgia Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, are advancing to a runoff next month, an election that could once again determine which party controls the Senate.

Why is a runoff being held?

With the majority of votes counted in the Georgia Senate race as of Wednesday afternoon, neither Warnock, who had 49.4 percent of the votes, nor Walker, who had 48.5 percent of the votes, surpassed the threshold needed to secure a win.

According to Georgia election law, this means that they will have to go head-to-head for a second time. Georgia is just one of two states — the other is Louisiana — where runoffs are required in general elections when no candidates obtain a majority of the vote. In most other states, a candidate can win the general election if they are able to secure the most amount of votes, otherwise called a plurality.

How does a runoff work?

In the event that no candidate receives a majority of the total votes cast, the two candidates who receive the highest number of votes advance to a runoff, according to Georgia election law. In this case, it was Warnock, who won his current seat in a runoff in January 2021, and Walker.

The runoff between Warnock and Walker is scheduled to take place on Dec. 6, and there’s no threshold required to win that contest. The candidate who receives the highest number of votes cast will be declared the winner of the Senate seat.

In the wake of the last election cycle, a new voting law was passed in 2021 that shortened the runoff period in Georgia to four weeks from nine, meaning the election will take place fairly soon. This time, only one week of early voting — versus the usual three weeks — will be required, and the law says that it must begin “as soon as possible.” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Wednesday that early voting will start by Nov. 28 this year.

Voters who registered by Nov. 7 are eligible to cast a ballot in the runoffs, even if they didn’t participate in the general election.

What’s at stake with this runoff?

Potentially the fate of the Senate.

Depending on the outcome of the Senate races in Nevada and Arizona, which as of Thursday morning were both still too close to call, voters in Georgia may determine which party controls the chamber in Congress. This could mark the second consecutive election cycle that such an event were to occur, putting the national spotlight on Georgia once again.

After Warnock and fellow Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff won their statewide runoffs in January 2021, Democrats flipped control of the Senate. Those victories left the chamber divided 50-50, and gave Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote for Democrats.

If another winner-take-all battle for majority control emerges once the remaining races are called, that could all be at stake with the Georgia runoff.

Walker said during his election party Tuesday night that he didn’t “come to lose,” and that he told supporters Warnock was “going to be tough to beat.” Meanwhile, Warnock thanked those who voted for him for “showing up” during the general election, and vowed in a tweet Wednesday to “keep showing up for you when we win this runoff.”

“I am Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, and I work for Georgia,” he said. “My work as a pastor is at the forefront of what I do. Serving my community is my mission, and my community is Georgia.”

What is the history behind runoffs?

Runoff elections have their roots in Jim Crow-era politics, according to the US Vote Foundation. In the years after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed, runoffs were seen as a form of voter suppression, exercised by white Southerners. The tactic was aimed at maintaining white voting majorities and disenfranchising Black voters.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.