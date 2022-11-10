School culture war campaigns fall flat in some tight races

There were some victors, to be sure, notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whose battle against what he calls “woke ideology” have made him the nation’s chief education culture warrior. He was easily reelected. Incumbent GOP governors in Texas and Georgia, who’d embraced similar policies, also won. And while results from school board races across the country were still being analyzed, it was clear that culture war conservatives scored victories in races around the country.

This week’s election results called into question the power of culture war education politics, as a string of Republicans who leaned into the issue lost close races or were trailing their opponents.

But in some of Tuesday’s highest-profile, narrowest races, hard-edge attacks over gender identity, patriotism, and parents’ rights appear to have been insufficient for victory. Republican gubernatorial candidates who trumpeted these issues in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Maine lost, and candidates in Kansas and Arizona who did the same were trailing their opponents in close contests.

The details varied, but conservatives argued, among other things, that schools are teaching children to hate America, encouraging students to change genders, circulating pornographic library books, allowing “biological boys” (meaning transgender girls) to compete in girls sports, and hiding what they teach from parents.

They rallied around the idea of parents’ rights to stop all of the above.

Some strategists in both parties have argued these issues are more effective with Republican voters than independent or swing voters. Each of Tuesday’s races was affected by multiple factors, but the results offered some evidence for that argument.

In Michigan, Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and her allies campaigned hard on education issues in her unsuccessful challenge to Democratic Governor

Gretchen Whitmer. A group backed by former education secretary Betsy DeVos that supported Dixon spent millions of dollars on ads such as one charging, “Under Gretchen Whitmer, the radicals want a drag queen in every classroom, indoctrinating our children.”

In Wisconsin, incumbent Democratic Governor Tony Evers focused on school funding. His Republican opponent, Tim Michels, promised to expand a school voucher program and enact a parents bill of rights.

“Parents must know if schools are focusing more on math and reading — or instead advancing a curriculum rooted in Critical Race Theory, one that identifies and divides students as either oppressors or oppressed,” Michels said on his campaign website, referring to the intellectual movement examining how policies perpetuate systemic racism that Republicans have used as a catchall label for schools’ teachings on race.

In Maine, Republicans attacked Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, for a video that was posted on a state website featuring various online lessons telling kindergartners that sometimes doctors make mistakes when they tell parents whether their babies are boys or girls. In Kansas, Democratic Governor Laura Kelly was pounded for vetoing two bills banning transgender girls and women from competing on women’s sports teams.

A year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, showed how education could be a winning issue for his party when he was elected in a state that President Biden won by 10 percentage points in 2020. Youngkin campaigned on a promise to protect parental rights and was critical of school closures, mask mandates, and critical race theory in schools.

The pandemic-related issues faded as schools reopened and masks became optional virtually everywhere, but many in the GOP continued to press issues of race and, more recently, gender identity. Republican legislatures in 25 states put into law restrictions on how teachers can talk about race and gender in the classroom and on access to bathrooms and sports teams for transgender students.

And conservatives brought these attacks to the campaign trail, first during GOP primaries and then, in many states, the general election.

Voters in several states appeared in sync Tuesday with Democrats on education, which traditionally has been an area of strength for the party.

In conservative West Virginia, voters soundly rejected a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have limited the power of the state Board of Education. Conservative critics saw the board as doing too little to address how race is taught in classrooms and to advance “school choice” programs. The proposal would have given the legislation final say over the board’s policies.

And voters in five states approved ballot measures that, in different ways, increase funding for education, a strategy preferred by Democrats for improving schools. In California, there will be new money for arts education, and in Colorado, for school meals. In Idaho, voters agreed to spend a state budget surplus, in part, on education.

Keri Rodrigues, president of the National Parents Union, a group that does not align with either party, said she has long argued that economic issues, not cultural ones, motivate parents.