Zinke will represent newly drawn House district in Montana

Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, an environmental and consumer rights attorney from Missoula, tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake.”

Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former president Donald Trump’s Cabinet as interior secretary. He resigned after less than two years at the agency amid numerous ethics investigations, including two in which federal officials concluded that Zinke lied.

BILLINGS, Mont. — Republican Ryan Zinke prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the midterm election for a newly drawn Montana US House district, overcoming early stumbles that included a razor-thin victory in the primary.

Advertisement

Zinke said Thursday morning that “Montana saw through the lies” about him and instead responded to his calls to curb energy costs, restrict abortions with some exceptions, and address housing shortages. Zinke said Republicans now “have to deliver on promises made.”

“One key promise is we have to assert the power of the purse,” he said. “We’ve got to show we can control the budget. Right now the budget is out of control.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Libertarian John Lamb, an antigovernment extremist and organic farmer, finished third. Outside groups including one linked to Democrats promoted Lamb’s candidacy in an attempt to peel votes away from Zinke.

Republicans have not lost a US House race in Montana since 1994. Over the past decade, voters have vanquished every Democrat holding statewide office except US Senator Jon Tester, who is up for reelection in 2024.

Associated Press

Las Vegas elections official defends counting process

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested US Senate, House, and governor’s races elections Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas on Thursday defended the pace of vote-counting in the city and surrounding county of 1.3 million registered voters, saying the state legislature had laid out a methodical process that takes time.

Advertisement

“I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything we are doing here in Clark County is moving those ballots as quickly as we can,” Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters at the regional election center in North Las Vegas. “But I have to caution you in saying we don’t want to move too fast. We want to make sure we’re accurate, validating the signatures and the identity of these folks.”

Clark County is Nevada’s most populous county and the only one that leans Democratic. It has more than 50,000 outstanding ballots, Gloria said Thursday, but he refused to give a breakdown of how many were received in ballot drop-boxes compared with those received in the mail, a distinction important to campaigns as they assess whether their candidates can expect to make up ground.

Associated Press

Boebert-Frisch race may go to a recount

DENVER — Republican US Representative Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colo.

Boebert has fallen behind expectations in the state’s sprawling Third Congressional District that was widely considered a lock for the incumbent. The tight race has garnered national attention as Republicans hope to gain control of the US House.

In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5 percent. As votes still rolled in Thursday, the race was hovering around that recount zone with Boebert holding a slim lead.

Advertisement

Boebert, a staunch Trump loyalist, fashions herself as a fighter in a broader cultural crusade for the soul of the nation and earned a spot on the so-called MAGA Squad alongside Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even as a freshman representative, Boebert’s brash style gained her national TV appearances, widespread notoriety, and a loyal following.

During President Biden’s State of the Union Address in March, Boebert interrupted a somber moment about Biden’s son to blame the president for 13 service members who were killed during the US withdrawal in Afghanistan.

Frisch was expected to face long odds after redistricting made the already conservative district, which elected former president Donald Trump by a 15-point margin in 2016, more Republican. But the Democratic challenger, who downplayed his political party and pitched a pro-business and pro-energy platform, remained adamant that Republican voters were tired of what he called Boebert’s “angertainment” and bet on a portion of GOP voters jumping ship.

The close race points to the ability of Frisch to build a coalition of Republican, Democrat, and unaffiliated voters by touting himself as a moderate.

Associated Press

Adviser urges Trump to delay announcement

WASHINGTON — It was supposed to be a red wave that former president Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run.

Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival.

Advertisement

Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump to delay his planned announcement next week, saying the party’s full focus needs to be on Georgia, where Trump-backed football great Herschel Walker’s effort to unseat Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is headed to a runoff that could determine control of the Senate once again.

“I’ll be advising him that he move his announcement until after the Georgia runoff,” said former Trump adviser Jason Miller, who spent the night with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. “Georgia needs to be the focus of every Republican in the country right now,” he said.

Trump sought to use the midterms as an opportunity to prove his enduring political influence after losing the White House in 2020. He endorsed more than 330 candidates in races up and down the ballot, often elevating inexperienced and deeply flawed candidates. He reveled in their primary victories. But many of their positions, including echoing Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election and embracing hard-line views on abortion, were out of step with the political mainstream.

Trump did notch some big wins Tuesday, particularly in Ohio, where his pick for the Senate, “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, sailed to easy victory after Trump’s endorsement catapulted him to the front of a crowded primary pack. In North Carolina, Representative Ted Budd, an early Trump pick, kept an open Senate seat in GOP hands.

Advertisement

But Trump lost some of the night’s biggest prizes, particularly in Pennsylvania, where Dr. Mehmet Oz, who only narrowly won his Senate primary with Trump’s backing, lost to Democrat John Fetterman. Trump-backed candidates also lost governors’ races in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Maryland, and a Senate race in New Hampshire, though Trump seemed to celebrate the latter, bashing Republican Dan Bolduc for trying to moderate his stances by backing off his embrace of Trump’s election lies.

Associated Press

Leader of Black Trump supporters says he shouldn’t run again

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, who led the group Black Americans to Re-elect President Trump in 2020, said on Thursday that Trump should not make another run for president.

“The voters have spoken,” Earle-Sears said Thursday during an appearance on Fox Business, “and they have said that they want a different leader. And a true leader understands when they have become a liability. A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage.”

“And the voters have given us that very clear message,” she said.

The comments come as some Republicans and conservative media outlets have sought to blame Trump for Republicans falling short of expectations in Tuesday’s midterms.

When host Neil Cavuto asked Earle-Sears if she was specifically referring to Trump, she said, “Yes. A house divided against itself cannot stand, and indeed, that’s where we are today.”

Earle-Sears went on to say she “could not” support Trump because of the results from Tuesday, where Trump-backed candidates got fewer votes than Republicans who did not have the former president’s support.

Washington Post

Senate Democrats dedicate $7m to Ga. runoff

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Senate Democrats’ official campaign arm, will spend $7 million to mobilize voters in the Georgia runoff race, the organization announced on Thursday, adding to what had already become the most expensive Senate contest of the midterm elections.

Both parties see the tight race between Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia, the Democratic incumbent, and his Republican opponent, Herschel Walker, as critical to deciding control of the Senate.

The two candidates advanced to a runoff in December after neither cleared the 50 percent threshold to win the election outright, according to the Associated Press. Only about 35,000 votes separated the two candidates on Thursday morning, with more than 95 percent of the ballots counted. Warnock had 49.4 percent of the vote and Walker had 48.5 percent.

The organization’s cash injection for Warnock, who is defending a seat that he won less than two years ago in a special election that also went to a runoff, will fund get-out-the-vote initiatives and build on the campaign’s field organizing efforts, the committee said.

“We know talking directly to voters through a strong, well-funded ground game is critical to winning in Georgia,” Senator Gary Peters of Michigan, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement.

The pivotal race is likely to attract plenty more spending over the next few weeks, adding to the vast sums already spent. The Warnock and Walker campaigns poured a combined $250 million into ads alone for their general-election battle, according to AdImpact.

Each candidate spent $50,000 for a 30-second campaign ad that aired during a high-profile college football matchup between Tennessee and Georgia, according to filings with the Federal Communications Commission.

New York Times