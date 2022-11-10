Biden’s near-victory tour on midterms

Why, the president even Freudian slipped and pronounced the election results a victory, saying, “ The fact that we won …” before correcting himself to note that he and his party had done better “than any off-year presidency since John Kennedy.”

Wednesday found Joe Biden looking like the cat that swallowed the canary. The occasion was a press conference whose ostensible message was that Biden was ready to work constructively with Republicans if they retake Congress, but whose real function was a magical near-victory mystery tour .

Given both the history of midterm losses for a president’s party and the red-wave tsunami warnings that blared nearly constantly through the last weeks of the campaign, the president has ample reason to be pleased. The Senate may well stay under Democratic control and though Republicans seem to be on track to win the House, theirs will be a relatively narrow majority. That means probable speaker Kevin McCarthy will likely find himself whipsawed by the wackadoodles in the House Republican caucus.

Thus it was that even while extending an ostensible pledge to work together, the sly, canary-swallowing White House grimalkin presented himself as a moderate rock against the GOP’s MAGA base.

He wouldn’t retreat on legislative priorities that have already passed, he vowed. He’d fight any attempt at a nationwide ban on abortion. Raising the specter of GOP cuts to Social Security or Medicare — something Republicans claim isn’t on their agenda — he made it clear he wouldn’t stand for any of that.

Asked about the possibility of House Republicans investigating him, some of his Cabinet secretaries, and his son Hunter, Biden described all that, correctly, as “almost comedy.” Those comedies, however, are favorites of Fox News, Donald Trump, the MAGA movement, and various swamp-fire breathers. Indeed, some House members are hoping to extract promises that McCarthy will green light an array of probes, and perhaps even impeachment hearings, in exchange for their support for his speakership bid.

The Republicans’ dilemma is further complicated by the election denialism embraced by many of its congressional members; voters looked askance on some prominent Big Liars on Tuesday. The Godfather of that pernicious falsehood has been teasing the imminent announcement of a comeback presidential candidacy. That comes even as more and more Republicans, aided by Tuesday’s results, are starting to acquire a keen grasp of the obvious: However MAGA-beloved Trump may be, he is toxic to mainstream America. Further, if he’s the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee, the party would have to officially commit itself to the absurd notion that the 2020 election was stolen. Time, court decisions, recounts, audits, and the lack of any credible evidence has rendered that claim ridiculous to those outside the clutches of cultism or conspiracy theories.

Fortunately, there’s an alternative for the Grand Old Party, for it turns out God has formed a fighter if from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils an appetite for political combat. And his name is Ron DeSantis. That, anyway, is the gospel according to a revelatory new DeSantis political ad.

“And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, ‘I need a protector,’ ” it intones. “So God made a fighter.”

Not since the Carpenters sang that “on the day that you were born the angels got together and decided to create a dream come true” has such an astonishing assertion of celestial involvement been made about a flesh-and-blood being. And to be fair, the Carpenters’ “Close to You” was an I’m-in-love-with-you song not an I’m-in-love-with-me ode. So: Should you start catching whispers that DeSantis suffers from a debilitating inferiority complex, don’t be taken in.

Voters may be hearing some other shocking things about God’s self-anointed political apostle, at least if Trump is telling the truth. Good Lord, did I just write that? Let me rephrase. Trump, who spreads lies the way bees do pollen, has threatened to release information “that won’t be very flattering” about DeSantis. Why? Because the mogul of Mar-a-Lago is livid that the Florida governor — whom Trump believes he, and not God, created by endorsing him in the 2018 Sunshine State gubernatorial race — won’t put his own presidential ambitions on hold to make way for another Trump candidacy. Here, truth rivals fiction on the entertainment front. Why, to find an equally diverting fictive storyline one has to travel back to the imaginary days when Victor Frankenstein embarked on a star-crossed mission to the Arctic to destroy the marauding monster he had made.

No wonder, then, that when Biden was asked about a possible Trump-DeSantis showdown, he replied: “It’d be fun watching them take on each other.”

I expect the president was speaking not just for himself but for millions of amused Americans.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.