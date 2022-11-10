The dangerous myths of emergency department overcrowding

Recent articles and research about hospital emergency departments have highlighted the prevalence and consequences of overcrowding and boarding — the time from the admission decision until the patient leaves the emergency department for an inpatient bed. From increased mortality and higher costs to the inability for community hospitals to transfer sick patients to higher levels of care facilities — especially children during the recent wave of respiratory syncytial virus — prolonged boarding is the single greatest challenge to emergency services and safe patient care. However, myths in need of debunking persist regarding the causes and burden that emergency department overcrowding has on the health system and patient care.

Overcrowding is a public health crisis that has been steadily worsening for decades, fueled by increased hospital admissions, insufficient health care capacity, and a lack of intervention by regulatory agencies.

During the past two decades, admissions have increased 21 percent while the number of total inpatient beds and emergency departments have decreased. Despite fewer beds, emergency department visits have skyrocketed 60 percent since 1997.

The pressure on staff to deliver excellent care was taxing long before COVID — 90 percent of emergency department providers find themselves stressed beyond the breaking point at least some of the time. The Institute of Medicine published a report over 15 years ago highlighting the emergency department overcrowding issue. Yet few interventions have since been found to improve the desperate situation. Worse, accountability is lacking. The major hospital accreditation organization sets a four-hour time frame as a “reasonable goal” for boarding, but it’s not a requirement for hospital accreditation.

Myth 2: Overcrowding is simply an “inconvenience” that causes little harm.

Overcrowding has largely been accepted by hospital administrators as the “new normal” because it is ubiquitous and feels intractable. Decades of peer-reviewed research have documented its association with increased emergency department waiting times, decreased customer satisfaction, and more important, increased numbers of medical errors, mortality, and treatment delays for time-sensitive, life-threatening diseases.

Higher staff burnout — already at worrisome levels — is also associated with emergency department overcrowding. Recent studies have shown that over 80 percent of emergency department nurses and 75 percent of emergency department physicians suffer burnout, which contributes to the vicious cycle of increased medical errors and staffing shortages. Massachusetts hospitals are currently suffering from a labor shortage of almost one-fifth of the entire workforce.

Another emergency department boarding-related phenomenon with tragic consequences is the inability of community hospitals to transfer critically ill patients to high-level academic hospitals. Just as worrisome, the number of patients with significant illnesses or injuries who leave the emergency department without being seen is steadily rising despite carrying the same risk of disease as those who stay.

Myth 3: Overcrowding is caused by inappropriate visits, minor illness, or primary-care complaints.

By far the largest contributor to emergency department overcrowding is the boarding of patients in the emergency department. It is not uncommon for academic hospitals to have each bed filled, hallways crowded with patients, and a waiting room bursting at the seams. Soaring numbers of psychiatric patients awaiting placement, those with substance use disorder, and the pandemic also contribute to overcrowding.

Significant boarding occurs when hospital inpatient occupancy exceeds 85 to 90 percent. Massachusetts hospitals are currently running at 94 percent. Some of this is related to the need for high inpatient census to ameliorate hospital finances. And since surgeries and elective admissions capture higher insurance reimbursement, emergency department admissions are viewed as less financially desirable and therefore are not prioritized.

Another factor worsening boarding is the lack of post-discharge facilities for patients who require more than home care. Rehabilitation and skilled nursing facilities were devastated during the height of the COVID pandemic and have yet to recover. With no place to send patients, they linger in hospitals awaiting placement and further exacerbate the bottleneck.

Myth 4: Overcrowding is an emergency department problem with emergency department fixes.

Certainly, operational changes can improve efficiencies by putting physicians at triage, creating “fast track” systems to reduce patient time in the emergency department, bedside registration, and standing nurse-initiated protocols that do not require physician orders.

Also, certain protocols aided by computer-generated alerts can help in the early recognition and treatment of certain illnesses. But these have little overall effect on emergency department overcrowding and boarding. The greatest impact will come from hospital-wide initiatives that include early discharge rounding, increased availability of ancillary services, putting emergency department patients temporarily in inpatient floor hallways, allowing elective surgical scheduling every day of the week, and improving access to post-discharge facilities.

There is no simple fix to the emergency department overcrowding and boarding crisis. Political leadership combined with efforts from health care systems are necessary to address adverse financial drivers and implement best practices. Regulators, such as The Joint Commission and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, must aggressively work to address the crisis through rewards and penalties. But universally acknowledging the threat emergency department overcrowding poses to patient safety and staff well-being, raising the alarm, and debunking myths are necessary first steps to address the current and long-term fallout.

Dr. Jonathan Olshaker is former chairman of the emergency department of Boston Medical Center. Dr. Jon Santiago is an emergency medicine physician at Boston Medical Center and a Massachusetts state representative.