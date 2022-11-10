Election results pending, a picture still emerges

Second, it was not a good night for Republican 2020 election deniers or by extension, Donald J. Trump. Being closely identified as a proponent of Trump’s Big Lie or being endorsed by Trump proved to be more like baggage a candidate had to carry than a sure ticket to victory.

Some of the races in the midterm elections have yet to be called, yet there are still some definitive conclusions that can be deduced. First, and perhaps foremost, the much-ballyhooed red wave that was going to wash over the country and drive Democrats out of office in droves never materialized.

Democracy as we know it keeps the ‘MAGAtocracy’ at bay

Third, Trump’s vise-like grip on the Republican Party seems to be loosening, and his star may be starting to implode, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s star is on the ascent.

Fourth, it was a night that threw precedent out of the window. Historically, in the first midterm election, the party of the incumbent president loses a lot of seats; in 2022, this did not happen.

Fifth, protecting abortion rights may have been more pivotal and decisive than many had thought it would be, while concerns over inflation may have been less so.

Bottom line: We still have a functioning and vibrant democracy. I score it a win by technical knockout for democracy over the “MAGAtocracy.”

Ken Derow

Swarthmore, Pa.





Money did some talking in Senate race in N.H.

In Wednesday’s front-page article about Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan’s victory over Republican challenger Don Bolduc (“Hassan prevails in N.H. race torn by national divisions”), there was no mention of the millions of dollars the national Democratic Party had spent to boost Bolduc over the moderate GOP candidate in the primary because the Democrats thought it would be easier for Hassan to win against Bolduc. This is an important part of that story.

Colleen Katsuki

Lincoln





Job one for Healey: Tackle the climate crisis

I cannot believe that the Globe’s post-election editorial urging Governor-elect Maura Healey to be bold in a number of policy areas did not include a section on climate change. As the biggest existential threat to Massachusetts and the planet, the climate crisis should have been at the top of the list. And this from a newspaper touting the attention it pays to climate change.

Sallye Bleiberg

Lexington