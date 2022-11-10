From mattresses to food, state is thinking ahead on reducing waste

As of Nov. 1, you can no longer throw your old clothes into the trash or take your mattress to a landfill in Massachusetts. That’s because the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan’s updated regulations added textiles and mattresses to the list of materials banned from disposal or from transport for disposal in another state. This change may be inconvenient, but it’s critical. In our state, residents and businesses throw away about 600,000 mattresses each year. But refurbishing instead of trashing them reduces energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. More than 75 percent of mattress components are recyclable.

The goals of the 2030 Solid Waste Master Plan are to reduce disposal by 30 percent over the next decade and by 90 percent by 2050, and strategies include these new bans. But a waste policy approach that has swept across the country, called extended producer responsibility, or EPR, is a complementary tool that could be used to achieve these objectives. These are laws that require manufacturers to take responsibility for the entire life cycle of their products and encourage them to design products that are more sustainable.

Since 2020, the Product Stewardship Institute has worked with Massachusetts legislators and stakeholders to develop EPR legislation for mattresses that was introduced this year.

By funding municipal mattress recycling programs, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has begun to build an infrastructure that lays the groundwork for a robust mattress EPR program, which will provide stability for years to come. We hope to see this legislation advance soon.

Scott Cassel

CEO and founder

Product Stewardship Institute

Boston





Rules to cut food waste must work hand in hand with anti-hunger effort

It’s great to see that Massachusetts is continuing its efforts to reduce food waste by lowering the overall threshold allowance. However, much more needs to be done to ensure that these resources are being adequately redistributed to better serve our communities and remain out of landfills.

One in three adults across the Commonwealth experienced food insecurity in 2021. We need to not only restrict how much food our restaurants and other facilities can dispose of as waste but also ensure that these resources are being redirected to anti-hunger organizations that are already on the ground working to reach families across our communities through the emergency food system. The government must collaborate with these organizations. A cohesive food rescue and redistribution effort starts with ending food waste and ends with deliveries on the doorsteps of those experiencing food insecurity.

Jessica Tretina

Marketing and communications manager

Food For Free

Somerville



