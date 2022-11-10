Slouching toward Twittergeddon

A mini-parade of B+ list celebrities, such as Whoopi Goldberg, Toni Braxton, and Mick Foley (sorry, who?) say they have quit the site. Others may follow.

Twitter, the bite-sized social media “news”-cum-gossip-cum-matters of utter indifference site is blowing up. New owner Elon Musk — yes, him again — has problematical notions about free speech , plus he is making noises about charging user fees, which would send congenital cheapskates like me hurtling toward the exits.

I hated Twitter from the get-go and refused to join for several years. To me, it represented the atomization-stupefaction of political and social commentary. How very unsurprising that candidate and president Donald Trump exploited it brilliantly.

I so mercilessly hectored the Library of Congress’s 2010 decision to archive all Twitter posts — “How Tweet It Is” their press release brayed — that they stopped answering my e-mails for a while. The Library backed away from this idiocy in 2018, though even now you can’t gain access to their eight-year tweet archive for privacy reasons.

Six billion Kardashian tweets potentially lost to posterity. The damage to future civilizations is incalculable.

I did eventually join. I have a negligible number of followers, meaning people who read my 280-character apercus e.g., “New working title for Prince Harry’s memoir: ‘Spare Me.’” I follow oddball sites such as Russian Oligarch Jets (@RUOligarchJets) and the brilliant medical satirist “Dr. Glaucomflecken,” the pen name of ophthalmologist Will Flanary.

I enjoy Pilot Twitter, where aviators frequently post route maps or fascinating METAR (Meteorological Terminal Air Report) printouts from their dispatchers. For instance “KORD 051131Z 18015G32KT” means, in part: High winds in Chicago.

Several pilots blocked me after I suggested they might spend less time tweeting out cockpit photos of the aurora borealis over Greenland, and more time, you know, flying the plane.

From my cavalier tone, you might think I spend hardly any time on the site. But the facts say otherwise. Since 2009, I have posted or commented on Twitter 14,300 times. For a guy who claims he doesn’t drink much, that seems like a lot of time spent bellying up to the bar!

The real dilemma posed by the potential withering away of Twitter is: How will I replace the wasted time? I’m a firm believer in wasting time — it’s my time, after all — and Twitter specifically, and the Internet generally, is a machine purpose-built for avoiding commitments, relationships, and emotional engagement.

What to do? I abhor golf and pickleball, I don’t watch much TV, and I never play solitaire longer than it takes me to win, which is usually five minutes. Instagram disappoints. It seems like a place where the booboisie brag about the baroque cocktails they are pouring down their gullets. People my age have made Facebook boring. I doubt I have the energy to engage with the video streaming site TikTok, “the world’s most popular app, used by two-thirds of American teens,” according to The Wall Street Journal; 329 million views of a guy in the Philippines dancing to a Nelly Furtado song? My TikTok involvement seems to have ended before it started.

Television producer Shonda Rhimes, a prominent recent Twitter-quitter, speculated that “Maybe more regular folks will abandon Twitter altogether and return to human exchanges with neighbors and friends. It’s what we need.”

Yes it is what we need, but it’s probably not what we want. Twitter refugees desperate to stay relevant are migrating to a German service called Mastodon, which is “part of the Fediverse, or federated universe” The New York Times reports.

Sounds pretty trekkie to me. Maybe I will take up pickleball after all.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.