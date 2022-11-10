This is not anyone’s father’s Republican Party

Why bittersweet? Because the GOP has left Republicans like Tarr far behind. If he had been running for Congress, I would have thrown all of my energy into defeating him, since his House seat could have represented the one that puts Kevin McCarthy in the speaker’s chair, gives clout to dangerous people like Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene, and ends all progress whatsoever on any issue facing the country for the next two years. If we lived in a state like Wisconsin, I would do the same, because the party Tarr represents has vowed to lock in a permanent, unbreakable hold on every lever of power.

Re “The GOP does not deserve control of Congress” (Editorial, Nov. 6): The most bittersweet vote I cast in these midterm elections was for our incumbent state senator up here on Cape Ann, Bruce Tarr. As a lifelong Democrat, I don’t cross the aisle all that frequently, but Senator Tarr has earned my vote by serving with diligence, thoughtfulness, integrity, and respect for the institutions and principles of democracy.

As it is, my vote for Tarr felt like a cross between wistful nostalgia for a time when we had two reasonably operative, responsible political parties and a 40-yard pass downfield, while it’s still possible, to preserve a remaining member of an important endangered species.

Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and yes, even Ronald Reagan are spinning in their graves at the spectacle of what the Republican Party has become.

Andy Calkins

Gloucester

The writer heads the midterm election campaign VoteforOurLives.org.





Republican Party’s continued lies are dangerous

Yes, as you write in your Nov. 6 editorial, “election lies have fatal consequences.” So do all lies. Remember when Chuck Todd confronted Kellyanne Conway on “Meet the Press” in 2017 when she claimed there were “alternative facts.” Todd called it out: They were falsehoods, not facts. As the GOP continues its lies, the members of the party imperil our democracy. They do this as they embrace violence, but call it something else. They imperil our health as they deny climate change and our well-being as they falsely claim that trickle-down economics benefits us all.

The American electorate is easily swayed by scary words like inflation. Many voters are frustrated and want change, but do we want change at any cost? The Republican agenda is about additional tax cuts for the super-wealthy, cuts in Social Security and Medicare, and criminalization of abortion and birth control. They do not have a magic wand or even a policy to deal with inflation. It is possible to improve our circumstances, but only if we embrace the real world, not some dangerous political structure.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland