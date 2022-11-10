Actor Rainn Wilson says he’ll go by Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest climate change

UN climate talks always inspire big, flashy announcements from countries and corporations. But Rainn Wilson just made one that really sets him apart. The Office star is changing his name to protest climate inaction he said on Wednesday.

“I’m Rainn Wilson, or should I say, Rainn-fall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And-We-Have-To-Do-Something-About-It-Now Wilson,” he said in a Twitter video, posted during the ongoing UN climate talks in Egypt, known as COP27.

The actor, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office, said this “cheap little stunt to help save the planet” was inspired by his efforts as a board member of Arctic Basecamp, a scientist-led climate advocacy organization. If his new name seems a bit unwieldy, don’t worry: Wilson clarified to Variety that he will go by the slightly more manageable new name “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.”