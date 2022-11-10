Actor Rainn Wilson says he’ll go by Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson to protest climate change

UN climate talks always inspire big, flashy announcements from countries and corporations. But Rainn Wilson just made one that really sets him apart. The Office star is changing his name to protest climate inaction he said on Wednesday.
“I’m Rainn Wilson, or should I say, Rainn-fall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels And-We-Have-To-Do-Something-About-It-Now Wilson,” he said in a Twitter video, posted during the ongoing UN climate talks in Egypt, known as COP27.
The actor, best known for playing Dwight Schrute on The Office, said this “cheap little stunt to help save the planet” was inspired by his efforts as a board member of Arctic Basecamp, a scientist-led climate advocacy organization. If his new name seems a bit unwieldy, don’t worry: Wilson clarified to Variety that he will go by the slightly more manageable new name “Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson.”
Advertisement
It was unclear whether the change was an actual legal switch or if, say, future TV or movie credits would reflect it. But the actor told Variety, “This is not a joke. I’m as serious as the melting Arctic, which amplifies global risks including extreme weather events around the globe.”
If you’re feeling inspired by this, uh, bold move, Arctic Basecamp has launched a name-change generator so that you, too, can change your name. Wilson hopes to get some other stars involved in the effort, and even provided names for some celebrities to use. Among them: Cardi the Arctic B Melting; Jack Black Carbon Is Killing Us; Amy Poehler Bears Are Endangered; Harrison Why Not Drive An Electric Ford, and Leonardo Di-Polar Ice Caprios Are Melting.
Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.