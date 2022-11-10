Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom among 14 players to receive $19.65 million qualifying offers

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom were among 14 free agents who were given $19.65 million qualifying offers by their former teams on Thursday.

The Red Sox also sent qualifying offers to Xander Bogaerts and Nate Eovaldi.

Dansby Swanson, Trea Turner, Willson Contreras, and Carlos Rodón also were given the offers, as were Chris Bassitt, Brandon Nimmo, Anthony Rizzo, Joc Pederson, Martín Pérez, and Tyler Anderson.