Bills quarterback Josh Allen misses second straight practice because of injury to throwing elbow

McDermott is scheduled to provide an update on Friday, when the Bills (6-2) are required to release their final injury report.

Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday. Without revealing the severity of the injury, coach Sean McDermott referred to the fifth-year starter as being day to day and would only say, “We’ll see,” when asked whether he can play on Sunday.

Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Advertisement

The injury is similar to the one that caused Allen to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he has missed a start. If he can’t go, 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum would fill in for the Bills, whose lead atop the AFC is down to a half-game.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also missed their second straight day of practice. Poyer already has missed one game.

Raiders’ Waller, Renfrow on IR

Raiders tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow were placed on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the moves.

Waller has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the moves were not announced by the team. ESPN and NFL Network first reported both Waller and Renfrow were being placed on IR.

Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Advertisement

Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Last season, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also, linebacker Blake Martinez announced he was retiring after seven seasons. He was in his first year in Las Vegas and had 20 tackles. Martinez had 706 tackles during his career that included stints with the Packers and Giants.

Verrett injured again

49ers cornerback Jason Verrett’s attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles’ in the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. The 49ers announced that Verrett was injured in practice the previous day and will be unable to play in 2022. Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season. Verrett has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy but the problem has been that has been very rare. Since being drafted in the first round by the Chargers in 2014, Verrett has been able to play more than six games in a season just twice in his career … Sidelined three weeks because of a concussion, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward is expected to play Sunday against the host Dolphins. A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Ward sustained his third known concussion in five seasons on Oct. 9 against the Chargers. The 25-year-old was attempting to tackle running back Austin Ekeler at the end of a 17-yard run, when he banged his head hard on the turf … The NFL posted significant gains in hiring women for coaching, front-office, and league-headquarters positions, according to an annual diversity report. The report card from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida assigned an overall B grade for the league, with a B-plus for racial hiring and a B for gender hiring. The report examined a range of positions at the league office and within franchises using data for the 2022 season. The gender results were an upgrade from last year’s C grade. As with last year, team-level grades typically lagged behind the league’s office.