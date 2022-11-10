Brighton puts the ball in hands of alums Daivon Edwards and Jason Jones to direct boys’ basketball program

“It was time,” Martin said of his decision. “We brought in two guys in Davion and [2015 graduate Jason Jones ] who helped lead us to that first state championship, and the next piece was them taking over.”

Now one of the foundational players in that dynasty, Daivon Edwards , is taking the baton from Martin, who is stepping down after four years as head coach and nine years as Coleman’s top assistant at Brighton.

Kurtis Martin and Hugh Coleman became the top varsity basketball coaches at Brighton in 2009 and turned the Bengals into a power that went on to produce three sectional titles, three Boston City League titles, and two state championships over the next decade.

Edwards (’13) helped lead Brighton to a state title as a senior along with backcourt mate Malik James. A 1,000-point scorer at Brighton and at Newbury College, Edwards has been an assistant under Martin the past four seasons.

Jones (’15) was a sophomore on that state title team and went on to lead Brighton to a BCL championship while earning BCL tournament MVP honors his senior year. A 1,000-point rebounder, he played at New England College, and is now set to coach Brighton’s JV program while helping Edwards on the varsity bench.

“I’ve been with those guys throughout their entire lives and they both got the opportunity to see what the program needs to be about to be successful,” said Martin.

“Knowing both of them would be the coaches let me feel comfortable. They both work in the building [at Brighton High], so it’s just a really good transition.”

Martin plans to continue his role as the Metco director for the Reading public schools, and to travel around New England this winter to watch former Brighton players Ty Perry (New Haven), Mykel Derring (Merrimack), Johnny Ortiz (Fisher), Quincy Taylor (Fitchburg), and Jamel Shaheed (Keene State) play college basketball. Last week, Martin watched former Bengals center Jerrod Clark star on the football field for Coastal Carolina.

For Edwards, the goal is to bring Brighton back to the top of the mountain in the Boston City League and beyond, even if it takes a few years to rebuild the program. Part of the blueprint for success has been the familial atmosphere Martin and Coleman created over the past decade.

“When [Martin and Coleman] first inherited me as a freshman it was just a big family,” said Edwards. “They were there for me whenever I needed them. They took initiative to help me out even if it wasn’t about basketball.”

“They laid out everything for me and I just want to reciprocate that for the kids that I have now and get back on top. Makes me happy to be back at Brighton and be head coach and try to take after that mold by installing hard work, dedication, and family.”

Upcoming events

▪ The second Battle New England High School Alumni Pioneers Tournament is slated for Saturday, Nov 19 at War Memorial Gymnasium in Cambridge. Free and open and to the public, the action runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with alumni from Cambridge, Brighton, New Mission, Charlestown, East Boston, Lawrence, and Boston Latin Academy playing in an eight-team bracket. After Boston Police and Cambridge Police play an exhibition at 4 p.m., the winners of each semifinal will face off in the tournament championship at 5 p.m. Halfway through the event, hall of fame coaches will receive awards, including Jack O’Brien (Charlestown), Hugh Coleman (Brighton/Charlestown), Cory McCarthy (New Mission), Lance Dottin and Mike Jarvis (Cambridge), John Rice (Fenway), Mike Rubin (East Boston), Dan Bunker, (Latin Academy), Robin Dixon (Thayer), and Abner Logan (Burke). Yvonne Irving, one of the organizers of the first Boston Shootout, will receive a lifetime achievement award.

▪ The annual A Shot for Life Gauntlet is slated to run from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday at Starland Sportsplex in Hanover. The event, which benefits the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, was started in 2011 by ASFL CEO Mike Slonina. Hundreds of players have signed up to shoot baskets for 24 hours straight in a substitution pattern, with the option to shoot in four-hour segments to raise funds. The field ranges from top recruits, to former professional players, to participants that have never played basketball. The highest fundraising event for ASFL, this year’s Gauntlet has already broken a record with over $180,000 raised.

Wrestling Hall of Famers

The Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame will honor lifetime service inductees Daryl Arroyo (Springfield College coach), Barry Greener (Walpole coach), Jack Jones (official), Mike Testa (coach/builder/official), Bill Wassel (Walpole coach/state director), and Sam Ruggeri (Founder of Tufts wrestling, posthumously) in a ceremony Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Former BU and Harvard assistant coach Sean Harrington will officiate. Purchase tickets online or call treasurer Rene Canezin at 617-721-9697.

“Saturday night will be such a wonderful opportunity for all of us to get together and celebrate the difference makers in this incredible sport we love so much,” said Harrington. “The 2022 Hall of Fame Class exemplifies the high character leadership within our sport and what it means for people to dedicate themselves to the development and benefit of kids.”

Coaching matters

Matt McManus, a Wilmington High Hall of Famer who was a stalwart on the mound for the Wildcats and later Northeastern (’97), has returned to his alma mater as varsity baseball coach. Think his staff will throw strikes? At NU, he set a program record for strikeout-to-walk ratio (50-10) . . . Hannah Carroll is the new girls’ basketball coach at Needham. She played at Oliver Ames for the recently-retired Laney Clement-Holbrook, the state’s career leader in girls’ victories and was an assistant at King Philip . . . Newburyport announced Mark Elmendorf will take over as boys’ varsity basketball coach after David Clay departed for St. John’s Prep. Elmendorf has coached at three different programs and guided Bedford (N.H.) to a state final.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff contributed to this story.



