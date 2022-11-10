Bruins’ defense provides offense as Charlie McAvoy scores game-winner in first game back

Offense was hard to come by, but the Bruins had Linus Ullmark (31 saves) and a stout defense protecting the lead and killing all six of their shorthanded stints.

McAvoy’s second-period strike was the winner in a 3-1 slugfest over the Flames Thursday night at TD Garden.

Charlie McAvoy’s season debut mirrored that of Brad Marchand, from the wink-wink arrival to a goal that brought the house down.

Boston (12-2-0), the last remaining unbeaten team at home (8-0-0), tied the franchise record to start the year set by the 1983-84 club.

Connor Clifton and David Pastrnak (empty net) also scored for the Bruins, who have a weekend back-to-back with the Sabres (Saturday in Buffalo) and Canucks (Sunday at home).

Calgary (5-6-2), which lost its seventh in a row (0-5-2), have taken a lead in six of those losses. Their best player on Thursday was former Bruins backup Dan Vladar, who stopped 25 pucks and helped kill all five Boston power plays.

The visitors struck first on Thursday, amid an opening period that saw them rack up a 12-6 shots advantage in the first 16 minutes.

At 2:42 of the first, Clifton went off for holding Brett Ritchie. As Clifton was leaving the box, Norwood-bred defenseman Noah Hanifin had room at the point. He sailed a wrister past a screened Ullmark at 4:43.

Clifton got it back about 12 minutes later. Praised this week by coach Jim Montgomery for having no red light, a little yellow light, and mostly green light in his game, the defenseman stepped up to receive a back-diagonal pass from Tomas Nosek.

Ex-Bruins backup Dan Vladar stretched his 6-foot-5 frame to get a glove on Clifton’s first attempt, but Clifton followed his shot and deposited it upstairs, over a sprawling Vladar at 16:38.

Clifton later threw the body on all-time Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic, a play the Garden crowd loved. On NESN, Jack Edwards noted that the hit came right by the “Mike Van Ryn memorial pane of glass.”

With Clifton on the scoreboard, the only active Bruins without a goal were Nosek, Brandon Carlo, and Jakub Zboril.

McAvoy was also on that list, but he put a strike through his name with 1:33 left in the second period.

Pavel Zacha, playing in his 400th game, went cross-seam to McAvoy as a power play expired. The defenseman loaded a wrister and fired blocker-side through a Nick Foligno screen to put the Bruins up by a goal.

That capped a second period that featured little else in the way of attack from the Bruins —they went nearly 10 minutes without a shot on goal, finishing with just three at 5 on 5 —some golden Calgary scoring chances and some stellar work from Ullmark.

Early in the second, Flames winger Andrew Mangiapane had half of the net open on a rebound from Mikael Backlund. As Ullmark dove with his stick, Mangiapane hit the side of the net.

On a Calgary power play (a falling Brandon Carlo tripped Kevin Rooney at 2:20), Ullmark made a shorthanded glove stop on Dillon Dube when the Calgary winger was sent in clear from the hashmarks. The Bruins netminder also denied Backlund on a chance from the slot.

After Matt Grzelcyk high-sticked Tyler Toffoli at 12:02, the league’s top-rated penalty kill got lucky when Toffoli missed a wide-open net from the circle. Calgary’s No. 73 looked to the rafters and held his stick on top of his helmet in disbelief.

After that penalty expired, Jakub Zboril drew a trip from Mackenzie Weegar on a nothing-doing rush into the teeth of Calgary’s defense. Zboril was 1 on 4, as his teammates were changing.

The Bruins had that power-play chance, and another (Charlie Coyle drew a hold on Dube), before McAvoy struck at even strength.

McAvoy became the Bruins’ 18th different goal-scorer in 14 games.

The third got off to a physical start when Rooney, of Canton, slammed Nosek into the end boards. The Bruins center was shaken up, and Foligno came to his defense. He pounded Rooney in a one-sided fight.





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.