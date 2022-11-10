Caelen Twichell delivers unbeaten No. 9 Newburyport boys a heady experience in Division 3 win over No. 8 Norwell

The early goal set the tone as ninth-seeded Newburyport kept its perfect season alive with a 2-1 win over eighth-seeded Norwell, setting up Sunday’s quarterfinal showdown with No. 1 Pembroke, a matchup featuring the only two teams in the state to win every game this fall.

So when James Forrest-Hay lofted a cross in the 13th minute that was headed home by Caelan Twichell, he turned to host Norwell’s fans and put his finger on his lips.

Sporting an all-senior starting lineup, the Newburyport boys’ soccer team knew what to expect in Thursday’s Division 3 second-round matchup against defending state champion Norwell, which ended Newburyport’s season a year ago on the same field.

“I had to shush the Norwell crowd after they beat us last year,” said Forrest-Hay. “We’ve all had a lot of experience in these types of games and it’s great to have that.”

Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau credited his senior leaders for helping the Clippers extend their unbeaten season to 20-0. " Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Newburyport coach Shawn Bleau called his team’s veteran presence the difference Thursday, and the key to getting off to a fast start. The Clippers (20-0-0) were ready from the moment they stepped off the 46-mile bus ride, said Bleu, a stark contrast from last year’s game, a 2-0 defeat in the quarterfinals.

Forrest-Hay ignited the offense when he dribbled through a pair of defenders and sent a cross into the box from the left side. Twichell soared in and headed the ball into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Newburyport searched for the insurance goal all second half and finally received it on another header from Twichell. This time, Spencer Colwell sent a set piece near the goal and Twichell headed it in for his 19th goal of the season, tying the season program record.

“I didn’t score a lot with my head this year, but last year I did,” said Twichell. “So it was nice to get that going again.”

Norwell (14-3-4) made it 2-1 in the final minute on a goal from Will Morse. When the final whistle blew, the Clippers celebrated in the postgame huddle as Bleau chest bumped his players.

But the attention soon shifted to Sunday’s (12 p.m.) tilt with Pembroke. Both teams are talented and experienced, and have breezed through the season so far with identical 20-0-0 records. Bleu called it a state-championship-caliber game between two teams with state-title aspirations.

“Our goal is to win the state championship and we know we have the players to do it,” said Bleau. “Pembroke is fast, quick, and talented, and we’re going to have to change some things around. It’s going to be a hell of a game.”

Division 2

Melrose 1, Nauset 0 — Amir Lahkiky scored the lone goal in the ninth minute as the sixth-ranked Red Hawks (14-4-2) held on to earn a second-round victory.

Oliver Ames 4, Walpole 0 — Joey Carney scored twice, powering the top-ranked Tigers (17-1-2) in a second-round victory. Andrew Martins and Mirray Dasilva each added goals.

Plymouth North 2, Holliston 1 (SO) — The No. 12 Eagles (14-3-3) prevailed after four rounds of penalty kicks, earning a second-round win over the fifth-seeded Panthers (10-6-2). Eric Godlewski headed in a corner kick in regulation for Plymouth North.

Wayland 2, Marlborough 0 — Senior captain Jake Crawford had the clean sheet as the No. 10 Warriors (12-5-3) held off a relentless Marlborough side in a second-round match.

Advertisement

Senior Fred Czauderna scored the winner off an assist from junior Xande Santos. Sophomore Jack Gavron recorded his first varsity goal. Next up: a state quarterfinal matchup Sunday at No. 2 Hopkinton.

Westborough 1, Milton 0 — Saad Naseer headed in a free kick for the lone goal, lifting the fourth-ranked Rangers (12-5-1) in a second-round win.

Division 3

Belchertown 4, Norton 0 — Jack Holt, Kaden Houle, CJ Rivers, and Nicholas Adzima scored, propelling the third-ranked Orioles (14-1-5) to a second-round victory.

Division 4

Pope Francis 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Ryan and Cam Vedovelli scored, leading the No. 2 Cardinals (12-3-5) to a second-round win.

Randolph 3, Easthampton 1 — Angelo Brun netted all three goals, powering the No. 10 Blue Devils (12-6-2) to a second-round victory over the No. 7 Eagles (11-6-3).

Division 5

Mt. Greylock 7, Keefe Tech 1 — George Munemo scored three goals, including two in the first five minutes, as the eighth-ranked Mounties (9-5-5) cruised to a second-round win.

Westport 1, Boston International 0 — Hunter Brodeur tallied the lone goal in the first half as the No. 5 Wildcats (19-0-1) eked out a second-round win. Goalkeeper Noah Amaral posted his 13th clean sheet of the season.

Globe correspondent Matt Doherty reported from Norwell. Globe correspondent Mitchell Fink contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.