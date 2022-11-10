Celtics players keep Ime Udoka in mind even as they trust in Joe Mazzulla

Then on Wednesday, with the Nets still dealing with the fallout related to Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film and his failure to subsequently apologize for it, Brooklyn chose to avoid further controversy with its coaching hire. Instead of signing Udoka, the team promoted interim coach Jacque Vaughn to a full-time role.

Marcus Smart said he was under the impression that Udoka would return to the Celtics following his one-year suspension for violations of organizational policies, and he was disheartened to see him possibly join a rival. Jaylen Brown said he was glad to see Udoka get a new opportunity, but added that it would have been “awesome” if Udoka had been able to stay with the Celtics.

When reports emerged last week that suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka was on the verge of being named Steve Nash’s replacement as coach of the Nets, some of Boston’s players had lukewarm reactions.

“I was happy for Ime to potentially get back on his feet,” Brown said Wednesday night, after the Celtics’ win over the Pistons. “Obviously, the situation here in Boston was unfortunate, but I think what the Brooklyn Nets have, they got a lot more going on right now with the Kyrie Irving situation, which everyone is monitoring. I think that’s probably what hindered him from probably getting that spot.”

According to multiple league sources, Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for having a relationship with a subordinate team employee.

Interim coach Joe Mazzulla, who has guided the Celtics to an 8-3 start that includes a current four-game winning streak, has said publicly and privately that he understands Udoka’s situation still elicits strong emotions among the Celtics, and he wants to be a sounding board for his players.

“Joe is super open,” Brown said. “Even times when I don’t want to talk to Joe, Joe is like, ‘Nah, you’re going to talk to me.’ So I appreciate that relationship from a head coach, and I’m looking forward to it.

“We all believe in Joe. I believe in Joe. So I’m excited about the journey. There’s going to be challenges. We’re only 11 games in. We’ve got a lot more to go. We’ve just got to keep grinding.”

Mazzulla said he has had important and productive conversations with the players. He is listening while also remaining centered on his primary task.

“I just have a job to do,” Mazzulla said. “Just focus on that. The guys are bought in. They trust me for the position that I’m in. And I just can’t take that trust for granted. I’ve just got to do my job, whatever we’ve got to do to win. And it will figure itself out.”

Jump street

Celtics center Robert Williams, who has been sidelined since undergoing maintenance surgery on his left knee in mid-September, is expected to return within a few weeks. Williams is one of the game’s elite shot-blockers, and the Celtics are confident that he’ll quickly get back to doing that.

But for now, he can only watch. And he has looked on with curiosity as backup center Luke Kornet has embraced an unusual approach to being a deterrent. The 7-foot-2-inch Kornet often contests perimeter jump shots by jumping with his arms outstretched, even if he is nowhere near the shooter. He said he is trying to take away the offensive player’s view of the rim, even if only briefly.

And Williams, for one, is a believer.

“Oh, that [expletive] works,” he said, smiling. “That [expletive] works every time. And he can recover on the drive easily. If you jump and close out short, he can recover on the drive, so it’s working.”

So could Williams embrace the tactic when he’s back on the court?

“I don’t think I have the Luke ability,” he said, “but I told him I might steal it.”

On point

Smart is in the midst of a remarkable run at point guard. Over the last three games, he has registered 34 assists and just four turnovers. “Marcus is finding his stride,” Brown said. “He’s really grown taking on the point role, especially from last year to this year. Right now he’s playing some great basketball, so we want to keep that up.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.