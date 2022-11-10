fb-pixel Skip to main content
Flames at Bruins | 7 p.m. (NESN)

Charlie McAvoy will return to the lineup for Bruins Thursday night

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated November 10, 2022, 47 minutes ago
Charlie McAvoy (above) will be paired on defense with fellow Boston University product Matt Grzelcyk against the Flames.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The Bruins, humming along with the best record in the NHL’s Eastern Conference (11-2-0), just got better.

Their No. 1 horse on defense, Charlie McAvoy, will suit up for Thursday night’s game against the Flames, coach Jim Montgomery said before an optional morning skate in Brighton.

McAvoy’s return comes approximately three weeks before his targeted date of return from left shoulder surgery.

He had an arthroscopic stabilization procedure June 3 and was expected to miss six months. Like teammate Brad Marchand, who returned a month early, McAvoy cleared his hurdles quickly.

McAvoy is slated to open the night paired on defense with fellow Boston University product Matt Grzelcyk. The other pairs Thursday morning were Hampus Lindholm with Connor Clifton, and Jakub Zboril with Brandon Carlo.

Montgomery made no changes up front. Those lines:

Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall-David Krejci-David Pastrnak

Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno-Tomas Nosek-Craig Smith

Linus Ullmark will start in net.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.

