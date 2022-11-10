Division 1 quarterfinal is a renewal of the Central Catholic-Everett football rivalry

Taking a look back at the recent history of the rivalry, Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos said some of those games were among the most notable memories in his 39-year coaching career.

Now the powerhouse programs face off for the first time under the new statewide format Friday at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium with a trip to the D1 state semifinals on the line.

For five straight years, from 2015 to 2019, Everett and Central Catholic clashed in November in the Division 1 North semifinals or finals, often treating fans to some of the most exciting games in the state tournament.

“All the games have been unique,” said Adamopoulos, who recently became the 57th coach in state history to reach 200 wins.

Advertisement

“The 2013 year [20-15 win at Everett] was the first time we played them, and that was huge. Everett was a program you measured yourself against. We went down to Everett on a Saturday afternoon, we were the underdogs, and our kids just battled right down to the end. In 2018 [23-20 win at Everett], that was probably the best upset I’ve had at this school in 39 years.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Central went on to win the Super Bowl in 2013, and Everett beat the Raiders in 2016 and 2017 en route to Super Bowl titles. The latest edition of this rivalry went to overtime, with Central stopping Everett at the goal line to preserve a 39-37 overtime win.

This time around, No. 11 Everett (8-1) is the underdog at No. 3 Central Catholic (7-2), and third-year Crimson Tide coach Rob DiLoreto is just fine with that role.

“We have a very young team,” said DiLoreto. “We knew we were going to be on the road [in the playoffs]. We knew after we lost to Xaverian [in the season opener] that many counted us out. We love being the underdog, we love flying under the radar, because we know we’re a tight-knit team, and the only way we’re going to be successful is if we’re all in it together.”

Advertisement

After a first-round exit to Methuen last fall, Everett only returned two starters on defense and three starters on offense.

Senior quarterback Karmarri Ellerbe and offensive tackle Nick Raymond were among the most vital returners, though, spearheading a run-heavy attack that has made Everett tough to stop. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Ellerbe can squat 500 pounds, bench 315 pounds, and punish defenders at the second level with a full head of steam. He’s tallied 845 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns along with 639 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season.

“As a senior, I’m trying to go out with a bang,” said Ellerbe. “We’re trying to make sure we don’t leave here without making a name for our senior class. We’re putting on for our family, and community. In Everett, that’s the most important thing.”

The tradition of Everett football goes back over a century for a program that has won the most games in state history. DiLoreto graduated from Everett in 1984 and helped coach Pope John and Reading to state titles before returning to his alma mater in 2017 as a volunteer assistant, eventually taking over as head coach in 2021.

So the Everett native understands what it takes to maintain a successful public school program.

“I know Rob pretty well and he’s doing a great job,” said Adamopoulos. “[Everett has] a great tradition and I think Rob is doing a great job rekindling it. I’m a traditional person and it’s great to play a team like that, where the whole city gets behind them.”

Advertisement

Central is strong on both sides of the ball with Notre Dame commit Preston Zinter starring at tight end and linebacker. Seniors Matthias Latham and Markys Bridgewater have combined for 1,292 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns while anchoring the secondary, and 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound sophomore quarterback Blake Hebert has steadily improved in his first season under center.

Everett’s defense has undergone some growing pains throughout the season, with nine new starters earning valuable varsity reps.

First-year cornerback David DeSouza led the way with a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, to help Everett top No. 6 Taunton, 33-14, in the first round last Friday. Free safety Jayden Prophete has multiple games with interceptions, new middle linebacker Domenic Papa is anchoring the middle along with BC commit Christian Zamor, who missed last season due to injury but is thriving now as a strong safety and all-around athlete on offense.

“That’s the beauty of high school football,” said DiLoreto. “It’s basically a whole new team this year. These kids knew they had to step in and uphold the proud traditions of Everett football and I’m very proud of how hard they’ve worked to get to this point.”