All-Star third baseman Justin Turner has $16 million option declined by Dodgers

Also not receiving a qualifying offer for the second straight year was Clayton Kershaw. As a result, the lefthander will have additional time to consider his future rather than make a decision at the beginning of free agency. The Dodgers did the same thing last year, and Kershaw signed a one-year deal.

The team also said Thursday it extended qualifying offers to two All-Stars, shortstop Trea Turner and lefthanded pitcher Tyler Anderson.

Justin Turner will receive a $2 million buyout. The 37-year-old third baseman could still re-sign with the Dodgers for next year, although likely at a lower salary than the $16 million he would have received if the team had exercised its option. During his nine seasons in Los Angeles, he has been a fan favorite and active in the community.

Advertisement

Turner hit .278 with 13 homers and 81 RBIs in 128 games after slumping early in the season. From the All-Star break on, he batted .340 before going 2 for 13 in the National League Division Series, where the Dodgers were eliminated.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Turner was named MVP of the 2017 National League Championship Series, earned All-Star honors in 2017 and 2021 and helped the Dodgers win the World Series during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

Earlier this month, Turner received the Roberto Clemente Award, which honors MLB players for their philanthropic efforts.

Trea Turner batted .298 in a team-high 160 games, with 100 RBIs, 21 home runs, 101 runs scored and 27 stolen bases. It was his third 100-plus run season and his first with 100-plus RBIs.

Anderson was 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA in 30 appearances, including 28 starts last season. The 32-year-old pitcher recorded 138 strikeouts and 34 walks. He finished the first half of the season with a 10-1 record and a 2.96 ERA.

Advertisement

The Dodgers had already declined 2023 options on infielder Hanser Alberto and righthander Jimmy Nelson.