Everywhere he’s gone, Bob Chesney has built winning football teams, and now Holy Cross is on the brink of a perfect season

Chesney was raised in Kulpmont, a borough in Northumberland County in Pennsylvania, roughly 120 miles outside of Philadelphia. It was there that the common thread of coaching lived in his father, Bob Sr., who was his coach at Lourdes Regional High School. Chesney’s uncle, Bill, was on the training staff, as was Chesney’s grandfather.

Before he might have even known it, Bob Chesney was built to lead. Before the Holy Cross football coach had his name and his players attached to a potential undefeated season heading into this weekend’s matchup with Bryant, before he revitalized the program at Division 2 Assumption or Division 3 Salve Regina, Chesney had the title of coach — no, head coach — embedded in his spirit.

“I grew up in it from the day I was born,” Chesney said. “I’ve never not been around it.”

Every program Chesney has been a part of, he has revitalized. In three seasons at Salve Regina from 2010-12, Chesney posted a 23-9 record. In 2009, a year before he accepted the job, the team had gone 4-6. In 2010, it went 6-4, then 8-3 in 2011 as it captured the ECAC North-West Bowl.

By 2012, Salve Regina was a force, going 9-2 under Chesney and finishing first in the Boyd Division.

Chesney took over Assumption’s program in 2013. When he arrived, the team was in the cellar, having gone 3-7 the previous season. Yet in Chesney’s five seasons, Assumption put together a 44-16 record that included two first-place finishes — both times going 11-2 — in the Northeast-10 Conference.

“In the first 10 minutes of meeting Bob, I knew that that’s the coach that I wanted to work with,” said Nick Smith, who was athletic director at Assumption from 2012-18 and hired Chesney. “There was no doubt in my mind.”

Smith is also at Holy Cross now, in his fifth season as senior associate director of athletics for external operations. He and Chesney have grown together professionally and are close friends.

“I loved his energy,” Smith said. “I loved his positive attitude. I loved the idea that he had a real vision for our program and how we could become successful.”

The vision of a man proud to be from a coal-mining town has landed Chesney on the brink of a perfect and a spot in the FCS playoffs with two games left.

The Crusaders, who have finished first in the Patriot League every year except 2018 under Chesney, are 9-0 following a convincing 42-14 victory over Lehigh last week. Only Bryant (3-6) and Georgetown (2-7) stand in the way of an unbeaten regular season.

“From an outside perspective, it might be surprising,” said fifth-year senior defensive lineman Jake Reichwein. “But we know what goes on inside closed doors every single day and how hard he works, how hard the coaching staff works, and how hard each of the players worked to get to this point.”

The bigger question, though, is how? How does Chesney not only lead a renaissance but instill dominance?

“For me, I think the biggest thing is the ability to try to analyze what exactly is going on with what the players may feel, or issues,” Chesney said. “I have an idea of things I like to do, and things that I believe work. But at the same point in time, the biggest way to win is to, you know, first stop losing.

“And I think when you start to identify those things that are having a team lose, I think the players have a pretty good indication of the things that we’re doing that are productive and counterproductive. And I like to listen to them.”

It’s important to pause right there.

Listening, for Chesney, is one of the most important keys to building and sustaining a winner. College sports are littered with coaches who insist on simply implementing their own systems. Some have a my-way-or-the-highway approach, and dialogue isn’t always invited. But Chesney’s approach is wrapped in blue-collar work ethic. Listening is his forte.

“If you can start by listening to one or two things they say early, all of a sudden there’s trust,” he said, “and with trust, you have people fighting for and with one another who could accomplish almost anything.”

His players feel that.

“Not only is he very personable with his players, but he challenges them,” said defensive lineman Dan Kuznetsov, who, like Reichwein, is a fifth-year senior and has seen the program’s rise from afterthought to prominence.

“He expects the best out of his players. And I think when you’ve got the right guys, people love that challenge. He’s a very good motivator.”

There’s no job too small for Chesney, and that attitude has played a role in his success as a coach.

He got his breakthrough at Salve Regina, but not on the football side. Instead, he was in charge of softball game management. If there were leaves on the field, he would rake them. If it rained, he’d put down the drying agent. Back in the office, he would order the team’s gear. With a small budget, it was important that Chesney got those orders right the first time.

Chesney likes to experience each tentacle of a program that makes it run properly.

His success could lead him elsewhere, but that’s not at the forefront of Chesney’s thoughts. The Holy Cross program is. His mother taught him to never look ahead. There’s no sense in that.

“I remember my mother saying to me, ‘Just grow where you’re planted,’ ” Chesney said. “I think at this stage of the game we’re in, we’re at such a moment of living in the moment, and understanding that is such a big part of life for so many people right now.”

Chesney and his Holy Cross team are on the cusp of that perfect season.

What a great place to be planted.

